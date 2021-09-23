Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) is brought down by the Kentucky Wildcats defense during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-1) hit the road to play the Boston College Eagles (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Missouri

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

Betting Information for Missouri vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -1.5 58

Missouri and Boston College Stats

This year, the Tigers score 30.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Eagles give up (10.3).

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

The Eagles, on average, score 12.3 more points (41.3) than the Tigers allow (29.0).

This year the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has 897 passing yards (299.0 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 345 yards (115.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught 15 passes for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has piled up 19 carries for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Chance Luper has collected 122 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.

D'Ionte Smith has hauled in three receptions for 115 yards (38.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 325 yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on five carries.

The team's top rusher, Pat Garwo III, has carried the ball 35 times for 238 yards (79.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 100 yards (33.3 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' team-leading 213 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with one touchdown.

Trae Barry has reeled in six passes for 149 yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

CJ Lewis' four grabs have netted him 80 yards (26.7 ypg).

