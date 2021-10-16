Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alumni Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

    Betting Information for NC State vs. Boston College

    NC State vs Boston College Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    NC State

    -3

    51

    NC State and Boston College Stats

    • This year, the Wolf Pack average 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles allow (16.8).
    • This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
    • The Eagles have scored 35.6 points per game this season, 19.8 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.
    • The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary has 1,283 passing yards (256.6 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 67.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Zonovan Knight, has carried the ball 71 times for 462 yards (92.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Emeka Emezie's 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Devin Carter has collected 259 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes this year.
    • Thayer Thomas has hauled in 23 receptions for 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel has thrown for 763 yards (152.6 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Pat Garwo III's team-high 470 rushing yards (94.0 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 39 carries for 141 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Zay Flowers' team-leading 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has put together a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
    • CJ Lewis' seven grabs have netted him 140 yards (28.0 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    NC State at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Army vs. Wisconsin

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16899087
    MLS

    How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16556085
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

    31 minutes ago
    Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925542
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881063
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Boston College

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) as Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) blocks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy