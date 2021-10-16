Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alumni Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for NC State vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 51

NC State and Boston College Stats

This year, the Wolf Pack average 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles allow (16.8).

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).

The Eagles have scored 35.6 points per game this season, 19.8 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.

The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has 1,283 passing yards (256.6 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 67.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zonovan Knight, has carried the ball 71 times for 462 yards (92.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 carries with four touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with one touchdown.

Devin Carter has collected 259 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes this year.

Thayer Thomas has hauled in 23 receptions for 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has thrown for 763 yards (152.6 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Pat Garwo III's team-high 470 rushing yards (94.0 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 39 carries for 141 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' team-leading 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has put together a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.

CJ Lewis' seven grabs have netted him 140 yards (28.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.