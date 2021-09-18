How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Temple Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) hit the road to square off versus the Temple Owls (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Temple vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Boston College and Temple Stats
- This year, the Eagles put up 5.5 more points per game (48.0) than the Owls give up (42.5).
- The Eagles have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have two takeaways .
- The Owls, on average, are scoring 15.5 more points per game this season (29.5) than the Eagles are allowing (14.0).
- The Owls have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 303 yards (303.0 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 61 yards (61.0 ypg) on five carries.
- This season Travis Levy has racked up nine carries for 32 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Zay Flowers' 135 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.
- CJ Lewis has racked up 67 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game), reeling in three passes this year.
- Trae Barry has hauled in one catch for 51 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Temple Players to Watch
- D'Wan Mathis leads Temple with 148 passing yards (148.0 ypg) on 8-of-25 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Edward Saydee's team-high 57 rushing yards (57.0 per game) have come on 12 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 25 yards (25.0 per game) on two catches.
- This season Justin Lynch has rushed for 39 yards (39.0 per game) on six carries.
- Jose Barbon's team-leading 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions.
- Randle Jones has put up a 38-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in one pass.
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Colgate
W 51-0
Home
9/11/2021
UMass
W 45-28
Away
9/18/2021
Temple
-
Away
9/25/2021
Missouri
-
Home
10/2/2021
Clemson
-
Away
10/16/2021
NC State
-
Home
Temple Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Rutgers
L 61-14
Away
9/11/2021
Akron
W 45-24
Away
9/18/2021
Boston College
-
Home
9/25/2021
Wagner
-
Home
10/2/2021
Memphis
-
Home
10/8/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
