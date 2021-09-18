Nov 28, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (2-0) hit the road to square off versus the Temple Owls (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Boston College and Temple Stats

This year, the Eagles put up 5.5 more points per game (48.0) than the Owls give up (42.5).

The Eagles have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have two takeaways .

The Owls, on average, are scoring 15.5 more points per game this season (29.5) than the Eagles are allowing (14.0).

The Owls have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Boston College Players to Watch

Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 303 yards (303.0 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 61 yards (61.0 ypg) on five carries.

This season Travis Levy has racked up nine carries for 32 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' 135 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.

CJ Lewis has racked up 67 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game), reeling in three passes this year.

Trae Barry has hauled in one catch for 51 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Temple Players to Watch

D'Wan Mathis leads Temple with 148 passing yards (148.0 ypg) on 8-of-25 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Edward Saydee's team-high 57 rushing yards (57.0 per game) have come on 12 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 25 yards (25.0 per game) on two catches.

This season Justin Lynch has rushed for 39 yards (39.0 per game) on six carries.

Jose Barbon's team-leading 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on two receptions.

Randle Jones has put up a 38-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in one pass.

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Colgate W 51-0 Home 9/11/2021 UMass W 45-28 Away 9/18/2021 Temple - Away 9/25/2021 Missouri - Home 10/2/2021 Clemson - Away 10/16/2021 NC State - Home

Temple Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Rutgers L 61-14 Away 9/11/2021 Akron W 45-24 Away 9/18/2021 Boston College - Home 9/25/2021 Wagner - Home 10/2/2021 Memphis - Home 10/8/2021 Cincinnati - Away

