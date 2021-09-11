How to Watch Boston College at Massachusetts

Boston College (1-0) will take on UMass (0-1) on Saturday in Amherst. The Eagles enter the game as heavy favorites, but question marks remain for both teams.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Eagles are coming off of a 51-0 win over Colgate last week. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec went 16-for-24 for 303 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a team-high 61 rushing yards. Three Boston College players recorded rushing touchdowns.

Boston College will continue an easy stretch to start the season with Saturday's game against UMass followed by games against Temple and Missouri.

Since leaving the MAC after the 2015 season, UMass has played as an FBS independent team. The Minutemen haven't won more than four games in any season since then and went 1-11 in 2019, the last season in which they competed. They skipped the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Minutemen are coming off a 51-7 loss to Pittsburgh last week. Quarterback Tyler Lytle went 14-for-31 for 167 yards. He also had a rushing touchdown but was sacked five times.

