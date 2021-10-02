In a down year for the ACC, Boston College looks to show that it can contend for the conference title when it faces Clemson on Saturday night.

No. 25 Clemson (2-2, 1-1) is in a position that it hasn't been in lately, as the team has fallen out of the top 20 for the first time in 97 weeks. Meanwhile, Boston College (4-0, 0-0) hasn't played a conference game yet but has opened the season with an undefeated record through four games.

How to Watch Boston College at Clemson:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



TV: ACC Network

The Eagles haven't faced the toughest schedule, but the team is scoring 41.2 points per game while giving up 16.2 points per game. The team is outscoring opponents 79-17 in the first half of games.

This is the first 4-0 start for the Eagles since 2007 when the team started 8-0 on its way to an 11-3 finish. This is the first time this season that the team has faced a ranked opponent.

Clemson is off to a 2-2 start. This is the first time the team has lost multiple regular-season games since 2014.

The Tigers have succeeded over the last few seasons because of the quarterback play of Trevor Lawrence, but the transition to D.J. Uiagalelei this season hasn't been smooth. The sophomore QB is completing 56.3% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Clemson's defense has kept it in games, allowing just 12.0 points per contest, the fifth-best mark in the country. But the 21.8 points per game the Tigers are scoring is just 105th out of the 130 FBS teams.