How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Bowling Green looks for its second straight win when it heads to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday.

Bowling Green picked up its first win of the year when it took down FCS Murray State 27-10 last Saturday. The Falcons had dropped their first two games to Tennessee and South Alabama but got into the win column thanks to a 17-0 second half after being tied with the Racers at halftime.

How to Watch: Falcons at Golden Gophers

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Falcons head to Minnesota on Saturday to take on their second Power 5 school this year. The first game was not kind to them as they were blown out 38-6 by Tennessee. They battled in the first half, but the offense couldn't get anything going. It will be tough again Saturday against a Minnesota team that just beat Colorado.

Minnesota had its best game of the year Saturday when it shut out Colorado 30-0. The Buffaloes had just come off a near upset of top-10 ranked Texas A&M, but the Gophers completely shut them down.

The Gophers have played well on offense this year, so their defense has stepped up. That will help them compete in the Big Ten West with Iowa and Wisconsin.

There are still questions on how good Minnesota is, but after its showing against Ohio State and the team's domination of Colorado, people are taking notice. The Gophers now must try to avoid a letdown against a Bowling Green team they should take care of easily.

