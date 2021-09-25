How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bowling Green looks for its second straight win when it heads to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday.
Author:

Bowling Green picked up its first win of the year when it took down FCS Murray State 27-10 last Saturday. The Falcons had dropped their first two games to Tennessee and South Alabama but got into the win column thanks to a 17-0 second half after being tied with the Racers at halftime.

How to Watch: Falcons at Golden Gophers

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Bowling Green at Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Falcons head to Minnesota on Saturday to take on their second Power 5 school this year. The first game was not kind to them as they were blown out 38-6 by Tennessee. They battled in the first half, but the offense couldn't get anything going. It will be tough again Saturday against a Minnesota team that just beat Colorado.

Minnesota had its best game of the year Saturday when it shut out Colorado 30-0. The Buffaloes had just come off a near upset of top-10 ranked Texas A&M, but the Gophers completely shut them down. 

The Gophers have played well on offense this year, so their defense has stepped up. That will help them compete in the Big Ten West with Iowa and Wisconsin. 

There are still questions on how good Minnesota is, but after its showing against Ohio State and the team's domination of Colorado, people are taking notice. The Gophers now must try to avoid a letdown against a Bowling Green team they should take care of easily.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

1 minute ago
USATSI_16733628
NCAA Football

How to Watch SMU at TCU

1 minute ago
USATSI_16784112
NCAA Football

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State

1 minute ago
Georgia Bulldogs
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

1 minute ago
USATSI_16781498
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Northwestern

1 minute ago
USATSI_16767158
NCAA Football

How to Watch Missouri at Boston College

1 minute ago
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

1 minute ago
USATSI_16778297
NCAA Football

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (Ohio)

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy