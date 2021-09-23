September 23, 2021
How to Watch Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota and Bowling Green Stats

  • The Golden Gophers average 30.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Falcons allow per matchup (23.3).
  • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (5).
  • The Golden Gophers have allowed their opponents an average of 23.7 points per game this season, 6.4 more than the 17.3 the Falcons have put on the board per contest.
  • The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have five takeaways .

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Tanner Morgan has 481 passing yards (160.3 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 55.9% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 70 times for 333 yards (111.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Mohamed Ibrahim has racked up 163 yards (54.3 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Dylan Wright's team-high 169 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Daniel Jackson has reeled in 11 passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Chris Autman-Bell's four receptions have yielded 79 yards (26.3 ypg).

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Matt McDonald has thrown for 716 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Nick Mosley, has carried the ball 17 times for 74 yards (24.7 per game) this year.
  • This season Terion Stewart has racked up 19 carries for 41 yards (13.7 per game).
  • Austin Osborne's team-leading 153 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions.
  • Tyrone Broden has put up a 128-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in nine passes.
  • Christian Sims' 12 catches are good enough for 126 yards (42.0 ypg).

Minnesota Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Ohio State

L 45-31

Home

9/11/2021

Miami (OH)

W 31-26

Home

9/18/2021

Colorado

W 30-0

Away

9/25/2021

Bowling Green

-

Home

10/2/2021

Purdue

-

Away

10/16/2021

Nebraska

-

Home

10/23/2021

Maryland

-

Home

Bowling Green Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Tennessee

L 38-6

Away

9/11/2021

South Alabama

L 22-19

Home

9/18/2021

Murray State

W 27-10

Home

9/25/2021

Minnesota

-

Away

10/2/2021

Kent State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Akron

-

Home

10/16/2021

Northern Illinois

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Bowling Green at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

