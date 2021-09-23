Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota and Bowling Green Stats

The Golden Gophers average 30.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Falcons allow per matchup (23.3).

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (5).

The Golden Gophers have allowed their opponents an average of 23.7 points per game this season, 6.4 more than the 17.3 the Falcons have put on the board per contest.

The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have five takeaways .

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 481 passing yards (160.3 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 55.9% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 70 times for 333 yards (111.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Mohamed Ibrahim has racked up 163 yards (54.3 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

Dylan Wright's team-high 169 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has reeled in 11 passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chris Autman-Bell's four receptions have yielded 79 yards (26.3 ypg).

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald has thrown for 716 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Mosley, has carried the ball 17 times for 74 yards (24.7 per game) this year.

This season Terion Stewart has racked up 19 carries for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Austin Osborne's team-leading 153 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions.

Tyrone Broden has put up a 128-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in nine passes.

Christian Sims' 12 catches are good enough for 126 yards (42.0 ypg).

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Ohio State L 45-31 Home 9/11/2021 Miami (OH) W 31-26 Home 9/18/2021 Colorado W 30-0 Away 9/25/2021 Bowling Green - Home 10/2/2021 Purdue - Away 10/16/2021 Nebraska - Home 10/23/2021 Maryland - Home

Bowling Green Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Tennessee L 38-6 Away 9/11/2021 South Alabama L 22-19 Home 9/18/2021 Murray State W 27-10 Home 9/25/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/2/2021 Kent State - Away 10/9/2021 Akron - Home 10/16/2021 Northern Illinois - Away

