How to Watch Bowling Green vs Tennessee

The Volunteers begin their 125th season with a new era under a new head coach.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel makes his debut after three years as the head coach at Central Florida during which the Knights' offense ranked second in the country each of the last two seasons. The Volunteers host Bowling Green, which finished winless in 2020 and is facing an SEC team for the first time since playing Tennessee in Nashville to open the 2015 season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

TV Channel: SEC Network

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joe Milton III assumes the starting quarterback position as a graduate transfer from Michigan, where he started five games in 2020. In the condensed Big Ten schedule, Milton played in all six games, throwing for a career-high 344 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana.

Bowling Green struggled through the 2020 season and finished with a 0-5 record. The Falcons are in the midst of an eight-hame losing streak that stretches back to 2019.

Bowling Green is led again by quarterback Matt McDonald, who started all five games for the team a year ago. At Mission Viejo High School, an injury in McDonald’s junior season allowed his backup, JT Daniels, to take over the starting role. Daniels went on to earn high school All-American status, and then started as a true freshman at USC before moving on to Georgia.

Tennessee is 92-26-6 all-time in season-openers but has lost two of its last three, including a stunning 38-30 loss to Georgia State in 2019 and a blowout 40-14 loss to West Virginia in Charlotte in 2018. Heupel is 3-0 as a head coach in season openers.

The Volunteers are expected to see a boost from 10 players who transferred in and should make an immediate impact, including linebacker Juwan Mitchell (Texas) and wide receiver JaVonta Payton (Mississippi State).

Regional restrictions may apply.