September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Bowling Green vs Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Volunteers begin their 125th season with a new era under a new head coach.
Author:

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel makes his debut after three years as the head coach at Central Florida during which the Knights' offense ranked second in the country each of the last two seasons. The Volunteers host Bowling Green, which finished winless in 2020 and is facing an SEC team for the first time since playing Tennessee in Nashville to open the 2015 season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

TV Channel: SEC Network

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joe Milton III assumes the starting quarterback position as a graduate transfer from Michigan, where he started five games in 2020. In the condensed Big Ten schedule, Milton played in all six games, throwing for a career-high 344 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana.

Bowling Green struggled through the 2020 season and finished with a 0-5 record. The Falcons are in the midst of an eight-hame losing streak that stretches back to 2019. 

Bowling Green is led again by quarterback Matt McDonald, who started all five games for the team a year ago. At Mission Viejo High School, an injury in McDonald’s junior season allowed his backup, JT Daniels, to take over the starting role. Daniels went on to earn high school All-American status, and then started as a true freshman at USC before moving on to Georgia.

Tennessee is 92-26-6 all-time in season-openers but has lost two of its last three, including a stunning 38-30 loss to Georgia State in 2019 and a blowout 40-14 loss to West Virginia in Charlotte in 2018. Heupel is 3-0 as a head coach in season openers.

The Volunteers are expected to see a boost from 10 players who transferred in and should make an immediate impact, including linebacker Juwan Mitchell (Texas) and wide receiver JaVonta Payton (Mississippi State).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
2
2021

Bowling Green vs Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
8:00
PM/PT
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennessee
NCAAFB

How to Watch Bowling Green vs Tennessee

HSFB Fans
Other

How to Watch Dickinson (TX) at Ridge Point (TX)

Soccer Fans
Other

How to Watch Veterans Memorial (TX) at Miller (TX)

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Lynx

Minnesota Gophers
NCAAFB

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota

Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Columbus (NE) at Norfolk (NE)

Weber State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Weber State at Utah

Appalachian State
NCAAFB

How to Watch East Carolina at Appalachian State

NC State
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Florida at NC State

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy