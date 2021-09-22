Brown vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Harvard Crimson (1-0, 0-0 Ivy League) and Brown Bears (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League), Ivy League rivals, will do battle at Harvard Stadium on Friday, September 24, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Harvard Stadium

Harvard and Brown Stats

This year, the Crimson rack up just 1.0 fewer point per game (44.0) than the Bears surrender (45.0).

The Crimson have zero giveaways this season, while the Bears have zero takeaways .

The Bears have put an average of 24.0 points per game on the board this season, 15.0 more than the 9.0 the Crimson have surrendered.

The Bears have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Crimson.

Harvard Players to Watch

Charlie Dean leads Harvard with 94 passing yards (94.0 ypg) on 10-of-19 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on three carries.

Aaron Shampklin's team-high 183 rushing yards (183.0 per game) have come on 14 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aidan Borguet has rushed for 85 yards (85.0 per game) on seven carries with one touchdown.

Kaedyn Odermann's 38 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with one touchdown.

Kym Wimberly has put together a 30-yard season so far (30.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.

Gavin Sharkey's three receptions have netted him 16 yards (16.0 ypg).

Brown Players to Watch

EJ Perry has thrown for 345 yards (345.0 ypg) to lead Brown, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 59 yards (59.0 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Allen Smith, has carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards (65.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

Hayes Sutton's 78 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected seven receptions and one touchdown.

Wes Rockett has recorded 75 receiving yards (75.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.

Zachary Targoff's two receptions have yielded 40 yards (40.0 ypg).

Harvard Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Georgetown W 44-9 Away 9/24/2021 Brown - Home 10/2/2021 Holy Cross - Away 10/9/2021 Cornell - Home 10/16/2021 Lafayette - Home

Brown Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Rhode Island L 45-24 Home 9/24/2021 Harvard - Away 10/2/2021 Bryant - Away 10/9/2021 Colgate - Home 10/16/2021 Princeton - Home

