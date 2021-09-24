September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Brown at Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brown travels to Harvard to open Ivy League play.
The 2021 Ivy League season begins Friday night as Brown (0-1) goes on the road to take on Harvard (1-0).

How to Watch Brown at Harvard:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Brown at Harvard game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brown opened its season last week against Rhode Island, a team that is unranked but has received votes in the FCS poll. The Bears lost 45-24 but ended up with 534 yards of offense in the loss. Quarterback EJ Perry was 37-for-61 for 344 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 59 yards on the ground as well, but threw a 100-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.

Rhode Island quarterback Kasim Hill was able to throw three touchdowns on just 13 pass completions.

Harvard is coming off of a sizable road victory over Georgetown, winning 44-9. The Crimson were dominant on the ground, with Aaron Shampklin rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns and Aidan Borguet adding 85 yards and a touchdown. Luke Emge added a rushing score as well.

Three players saw time at quarterback, led by Charlie Dean, who was 10-for-19 for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The defense held Georgetown to just six net rushing yards and 265 passing yards.

Harvard has dominated this series lately, winning the past nine meetings between these programs. Most recently, the Crimson won 42-7 in 2019.

But Brown was picked to finish just two spots below Harvard in the Ivy League's preseason poll. The gap between these teams is narrower than in past seasons.

