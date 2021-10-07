    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bucknell Bison vs. Lafayette Leopards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lafayette Leopards (1-4, 0-0 Patriot) have home advantage in a Patriot battle versus the Bucknell Bison (1-3, 0-0 Patriot) at Fisher Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lafayette vs. Bucknell

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Fisher Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lafayette and Bucknell Stats

    • This year, the Leopards score 10.0 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Bison give up (29.0).
    • The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bison have forced (0).
    • The average points per game for the Bison this season, 7.5, is 19.3 fewer than the 26.8 the Leopards have given up.
    • The Bison have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

    Lafayette Players to Watch

    • Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 703 yards (140.6 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Jaden Sutton's team-high 146 rushing yards (29.2 per game) have come on 32 carries this year.
    • This season Selwyn Simpson has racked up 30 carries for 144 yards (28.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Julius Young's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Joe Gillette has totaled 251 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes this year.
    • Jordan Hull has hauled in nine receptions for 138 yards (27.6 ypg) this season.

    Bucknell Players to Watch

    • Nick Semptimphelter has thrown for 230 yards (57.5 ypg) to lead Bucknell, completing 48.2% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season.
    • Danny Meuser has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 98 yards (24.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Coleman Bennett has rushed for 66 yards (16.5 per game) on 28 carries.
    • Damian Harris' team-high 126 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.
    • Marques Owens has put up a 78-yard season so far (19.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
    • Matt McCreight's seven receptions have turned into 50 yards (12.5 ypg).

    Lafayette Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    New Hampshire

    L 19-13

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Fordham

    L 42-41

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Away

    Bucknell Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Villanova

    L 55-3

    Away

    9/18/2021

    Pennsylvania

    L 30-6

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Cornell

    W 21-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Bucknell at Lafayette

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

