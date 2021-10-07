The Lafayette Leopards (1-4, 0-0 Patriot) have home advantage in a Patriot battle versus the Bucknell Bison (1-3, 0-0 Patriot) at Fisher Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Bucknell
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Fisher Stadium
Lafayette and Bucknell Stats
- This year, the Leopards score 10.0 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Bison give up (29.0).
- The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bison have forced (0).
- The average points per game for the Bison this season, 7.5, is 19.3 fewer than the 26.8 the Leopards have given up.
- The Bison have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 703 yards (140.6 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Jaden Sutton's team-high 146 rushing yards (29.2 per game) have come on 32 carries this year.
- This season Selwyn Simpson has racked up 30 carries for 144 yards (28.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Julius Young's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Joe Gillette has totaled 251 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes this year.
- Jordan Hull has hauled in nine receptions for 138 yards (27.6 ypg) this season.
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Nick Semptimphelter has thrown for 230 yards (57.5 ypg) to lead Bucknell, completing 48.2% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season.
- Danny Meuser has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 98 yards (24.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Coleman Bennett has rushed for 66 yards (16.5 per game) on 28 carries.
- Damian Harris' team-high 126 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.
- Marques Owens has put up a 78-yard season so far (19.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
- Matt McCreight's seven receptions have turned into 50 yards (12.5 ypg).
Lafayette Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
New Hampshire
L 19-13
Home
9/25/2021
Pennsylvania
W 24-14
Home
10/2/2021
Fordham
L 42-41
Home
10/9/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
10/16/2021
Harvard
-
Away
10/30/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
11/6/2021
Holy Cross
-
Away
Bucknell Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Villanova
L 55-3
Away
9/18/2021
Pennsylvania
L 30-6
Home
10/2/2021
Cornell
W 21-10
Home
10/9/2021
Lafayette
-
Away
10/16/2021
Fordham
-
Away
10/23/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
10/30/2021
Colgate
-
Away
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Bucknell at Lafayette
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:30
PM/EST
