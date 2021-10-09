How to Watch Bison vs. Leopards

    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Bucknell at Lafayette College Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the weekend full of big time college football matchups, Bucknell visiting Lafayette is flying under the radar.
    Coming into this week's slate of college football matchups, there are quite a few games from the power conferences that fans are going to have their eyes glued to. However, Bucknell hitting the road for a date against Lafayette is an interesting matchup worth some attention. 

    How to Watch: Bucknell Bison at Lafayette Leopards

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream Bucknell at Lafayette on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bison are just 1-3 heading into a big road game against Lafayette. They are coming off of a 21-10 win over Cornell. Getting some momentum at this stage of the season would be a big step in the right direction.

    On the other side of the field, the Leopards are just 1-4 this season. They need to bounce back after a brutal 42-41 loss against Fordham last week. After such a heartbreaking loss, getting the win this week would be a big morale boost.

    Through its first three games, Bucknell failed to score over six points, but the Bison woke up against Cornell to snag a 21-10 victory. Lafayette's offense has been a bit more productive, averaging 19 points per game through five matchups. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Bucknell at Lafayette

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

