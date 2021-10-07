    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bulls vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) looks to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC team when they welcome in the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

    Kent State and Buffalo Stats

    • The Golden Flashes average just 0.2 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Bulls allow (24.2).
    • The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Bulls have forced (5).
    • The Bulls' average points scored this season (29.8) and the Golden Flashes' points allowed (27.6) are within 2.2 points of each other.
    • This year the Bulls have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (14).

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum has 896 passing yards (179.2 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 211 rushing yards (42.2 ypg) on 55 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 74 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Xavier Williams has racked up 246 yards (49.2 per game) on 55 carries.
    • Dante Cephas' team-leading 298 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Keshunn Abram has racked up 241 receiving yards (48.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Nykeim Johnson's 20 catches have netted him 195 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Kyle Vantrease has 943 passing yards (188.6 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Kevin Marks has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 288 yards (57.6 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Dylan McDuffie has piled up 50 carries for 262 yards (52.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Quian Williams' 465 receiving yards (93.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dominic Johnson has recorded 165 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game), reeling in 16 passes this year.
    • Jovany Ruiz's seven grabs have netted him 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Kent State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Iowa

    L 30-7

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Maryland

    L 37-16

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 27-20

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    Buffalo Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    L 28-25

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 35-34

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Western Michigan

    L 24-17

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Buffalo at Kent State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

