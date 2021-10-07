Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) looks to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC team when they welcome in the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Dix Stadium

Kent State and Buffalo Stats

The Golden Flashes average just 0.2 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Bulls allow (24.2).

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Bulls have forced (5).

The Bulls' average points scored this season (29.8) and the Golden Flashes' points allowed (27.6) are within 2.2 points of each other.

This year the Bulls have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (14).

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum has 896 passing yards (179.2 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 211 rushing yards (42.2 ypg) on 55 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 74 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier Williams has racked up 246 yards (49.2 per game) on 55 carries.

Dante Cephas' team-leading 298 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with one touchdown.

Keshunn Abram has racked up 241 receiving yards (48.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.

Nykeim Johnson's 20 catches have netted him 195 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease has 943 passing yards (188.6 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Kevin Marks has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 288 yards (57.6 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Dylan McDuffie has piled up 50 carries for 262 yards (52.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Quian Williams' 465 receiving yards (93.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions and one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has recorded 165 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game), reeling in 16 passes this year.

Jovany Ruiz's seven grabs have netted him 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kent State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Iowa L 30-7 Away 9/25/2021 Maryland L 37-16 Away 10/2/2021 Bowling Green W 27-20 Home 10/9/2021 Buffalo - Home 10/16/2021 Western Michigan - Away 10/23/2021 Ohio - Away 11/3/2021 Northern Illinois - Home

Buffalo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Coastal Carolina L 28-25 Home 9/25/2021 Old Dominion W 35-34 Away 10/2/2021 Western Michigan L 24-17 Home 10/9/2021 Kent State - Away 10/16/2021 Ohio - Home 10/23/2021 Akron - Away 10/30/2021 Bowling Green - Home

