Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) looks to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) and Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will do battle at UB Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Western Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: UB Stadium

UB Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 59.5

Western Michigan and Buffalo Stats

The Broncos put up 27.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the Bulls give up per matchup (24.3).

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).

The Bulls have averaged 10.2 more points this year (33.0) than the Broncos have allowed (22.8).

This season the Bulls have three turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (7).

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 902 yards (225.5 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tyler, has carried the ball 51 times for 282 yards (70.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 71 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season La'Darius Jefferson has piled up 274 yards (68.5 per game) on 62 attempts with six touchdowns.

Corey Crooms' 330 receiving yards (82.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 19 receptions and three touchdowns.

Skyy Moore has racked up 241 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Jaylen Hall has hauled in 15 grabs for 206 yards (51.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 792 passing yards (198.0 ypg) on 72-of-115 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Kevin Marks' team-high 254 rushing yards (63.5 per game) have come on 67 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Dylan McDuffie has rushed for 224 yards (56.0 per game) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.

Quian Williams' team-high 346 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has reeled in 15 passes for 158 yards (39.5 yards per game) this year.

Jovany Ruiz's seven receptions this season have resulted in 109 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.