September 11, 2021
How to Watch Buffalo at Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska faces a tough test against a solid MAC program in Buffalo.
While a matchup between a Big Ten team and a MAC team does not usually offer much intrigue, Nebraska (1-1) could be ripe for an upset against Buffalo (1-0).

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Buffalo at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nebraska's 52-7 win against Fordham last week offers less insight on the Cornhuskers than their season-opening 30-22 loss to Illinois.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 32 passes against Illinois for 232 yards and a touchdown. He added 17 carries for 111 yards and a score on the ground as well. The second-leading rusher was Gabe Ervin Jr. with 33 yards, which shows just how much Nebraska relies on Martinez.

Lining up across from Nebraska is Buffalo, one of the MAC's most dynamic offenses.

Buffalo demolished Wagner in the opener. In the 69-7 win, Buffalo had four players finish with more than 50 rushing yards, and another who scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease went 15-for-19 for 231 yards passing and a touchdown.

It's hard to stop this Buffalo offense. The loss of running back Jaret Patterson to the NFL has not slowed the Bulls down yet.

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
