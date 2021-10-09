    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Buffalo looks to avoid its first 0-2 MAC start since 2016 when it faces Kent State on Saturday.
    Author:

    We've got some Saturday night MACtion in Ohio this week, as Buffalo (2-3, 0-1) heads on the road to face Kent State (2-3, 1-0).

    How to Watch: Buffalo at Kent State

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream Buffalo at Kent State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulls opened conference play with a 24-17 loss to Western Michigan. 

    Buffalo is 39th in the country in rushing yards per game, with three running backs all sitting fairly close together in yards, with Kevin Marks (288), Dylan McDuffie (262) and Ron Cook Jr. (250).

    Quarterback Kyle Vantrease—who grew up near Kent State—has thrown three touchdowns and just one interception.

    Kent State opened MAC play at home against BGSU. The Falcons were expected to struggle this year, but they have a win over Minnesota and have looked much better than projected. 

    It's been hard to figure out what this Kent State team is, as it faced an extremely tough non-conference schedule that included Texas A&M, Iowa and Maryland, all on the road.

    The Golden Flashes lost all those games.

    Kent State ranks 11th in the FBS in rushing yards. Marquez Cooper rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Falcons while the team as a whole gained 266 yards on the ground.

    Quarterback Dustin Crum has thrown three touchdown passes this season.

    Last year, Buffalo won this game 70-41, with former UB running back Jaret Patterson leading the way with 409 yards and eight touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Buffalo at Kent State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
