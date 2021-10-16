Publish date:
How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baylor Bears (5-1) welcome in the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: McLane Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Baylor and BYU Stats
- This year, the Bears rack up 17.8 more points per game (38.3) than the Cougars surrender (20.5).
- This year, the Bears have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).
- The Cougars have scored 27.2 points per game this season, 9.4 more than the Bears have given up.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (10).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,337 passing yards (222.8 ypg) on 97-of-147 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 124 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
- Abram Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 597 yards (99.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 401 yards (66.8 per game) on 66 carries.
- Tyquan Thornton's 463 receiving yards (77.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.
- R.J. Sneed has caught 19 passes for 326 yards (54.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Drew Estrada's 12 catches have netted him 204 yards (34.0 ypg).
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaren Hall has 863 passing yards (143.8 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 59.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 22 carries.
- Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 632 yards (105.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Lopini Katoa has piled up 40 carries for 165 yards (27.5 per game).
- Gunner Romney's team-leading 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Neil Pau'u has racked up 331 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
- Puka Nacua's 15 receptions have turned into 276 yards (46.0 ypg).
Baylor Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Iowa State
W 31-29
Home
10/2/2021
Oklahoma State
L 24-14
Away
10/9/2021
West Virginia
W 45-20
Home
10/16/2021
BYU
-
Home
10/30/2021
Texas
-
Home
11/6/2021
TCU
-
Away
11/13/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
BYU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
South Florida
W 35-27
Home
10/1/2021
Utah State
W 34-20
Away
10/9/2021
Boise State
L 26-17
Home
10/16/2021
Baylor
-
Away
10/23/2021
Washington State
-
Away
10/30/2021
Virginia
-
Home
11/6/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
BYU at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)