The Baylor Bears (5-1) welcome in the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: McLane Stadium

Baylor and BYU Stats

This year, the Bears rack up 17.8 more points per game (38.3) than the Cougars surrender (20.5).

This year, the Bears have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).

The Cougars have scored 27.2 points per game this season, 9.4 more than the Bears have given up.

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (10).

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,337 passing yards (222.8 ypg) on 97-of-147 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 124 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Abram Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 597 yards (99.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 401 yards (66.8 per game) on 66 carries.

Tyquan Thornton's 463 receiving yards (77.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has caught 19 passes for 326 yards (54.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Drew Estrada's 12 catches have netted him 204 yards (34.0 ypg).

BYU Players to Watch

Jaren Hall has 863 passing yards (143.8 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 59.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 22 carries.

Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 632 yards (105.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Lopini Katoa has piled up 40 carries for 165 yards (27.5 per game).

Gunner Romney's team-leading 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Neil Pau'u has racked up 331 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Puka Nacua's 15 receptions have turned into 276 yards (46.0 ypg).

Baylor Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Iowa State W 31-29 Home 10/2/2021 Oklahoma State L 24-14 Away 10/9/2021 West Virginia W 45-20 Home 10/16/2021 BYU - Home 10/30/2021 Texas - Home 11/6/2021 TCU - Away 11/13/2021 Oklahoma - Home

BYU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 South Florida W 35-27 Home 10/1/2021 Utah State W 34-20 Away 10/9/2021 Boise State L 26-17 Home 10/16/2021 Baylor - Away 10/23/2021 Washington State - Away 10/30/2021 Virginia - Home 11/6/2021 Idaho State - Home

