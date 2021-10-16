    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) is brought down during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baylor Bears (5-1) welcome in the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU

    Baylor and BYU Stats

    • This year, the Bears rack up 17.8 more points per game (38.3) than the Cougars surrender (20.5).
    • This year, the Bears have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).
    • The Cougars have scored 27.2 points per game this season, 9.4 more than the Bears have given up.
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (10).

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 1,337 passing yards (222.8 ypg) on 97-of-147 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 124 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Abram Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 597 yards (99.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 401 yards (66.8 per game) on 66 carries.
    • Tyquan Thornton's 463 receiving yards (77.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has caught 19 passes for 326 yards (54.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Drew Estrada's 12 catches have netted him 204 yards (34.0 ypg).

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Jaren Hall has 863 passing yards (143.8 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 59.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 22 carries.
    • Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 632 yards (105.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Lopini Katoa has piled up 40 carries for 165 yards (27.5 per game).
    • Gunner Romney's team-leading 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Neil Pau'u has racked up 331 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
    • Puka Nacua's 15 receptions have turned into 276 yards (46.0 ypg).

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Iowa State

    W 31-29

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    West Virginia

    W 45-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    BYU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    South Florida

    W 35-27

    Home

    10/1/2021

    Utah State

    W 34-20

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Boise State

    L 26-17

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    BYU at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

