The Boise State Broncos (2-3) visit the No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch BYU vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Betting Information for BYU vs. Boise State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-5.5
57
BYU and Boise State Stats
- This year, the Cougars rack up 6.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Broncos allow (22.8).
- This year, the Cougars have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).
- The Broncos have scored 32.6 points per game this season, 13.2 more than the Cougars have given up.
- The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaren Hall leads BYU with 561 passing yards (112.2 ypg) on 51-of-85 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 166 rushing yards (33.2 ypg) on 20 carries.
- Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 559 yards (111.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- Neil Pau'u's 281 receiving yards (56.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 22 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Gunner Romney has put up a 269-yard season so far (53.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.
- Puka Nacua has hauled in 11 receptions for 201 yards (40.2 ypg) this season.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,520 yards (304.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, George Holani, has carried the ball 34 times for 123 yards (24.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 106 yards (21.2 per game) on 36 attempts with one touchdown, while also grabbing 13 passes for 128 yards (25.6 per game).
- Khalil Shakir's team-high 518 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Stefan Cobbs has collected 256 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.
- Octavius Evans' 18 receptions are good enough for 222 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
