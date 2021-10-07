    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (2-3) visit the No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch BYU vs. Boise State

    Betting Information for BYU vs. Boise State

    BYU vs Boise State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    BYU

    -5.5

    57

    BYU and Boise State Stats

    • This year, the Cougars rack up 6.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Broncos allow (22.8).
    • This year, the Cougars have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).
    • The Broncos have scored 32.6 points per game this season, 13.2 more than the Cougars have given up.
    • The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Jaren Hall leads BYU with 561 passing yards (112.2 ypg) on 51-of-85 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 166 rushing yards (33.2 ypg) on 20 carries.
    • Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 559 yards (111.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • Neil Pau'u's 281 receiving yards (56.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 22 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Gunner Romney has put up a 269-yard season so far (53.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.
    • Puka Nacua has hauled in 11 receptions for 201 yards (40.2 ypg) this season.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,520 yards (304.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, George Holani, has carried the ball 34 times for 123 yards (24.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 106 yards (21.2 per game) on 36 attempts with one touchdown, while also grabbing 13 passes for 128 yards (25.6 per game).
    • Khalil Shakir's team-high 518 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Stefan Cobbs has collected 256 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Octavius Evans' 18 receptions are good enough for 222 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    October
    9
    2021

    Boise State at BYU

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    3:30
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

