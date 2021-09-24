BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-2) visit the No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Betting Information for BYU vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total BYU -23 53.5

BYU and South Florida Stats

The Cougars rack up 25.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Bulls allow per outing (34.7).

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Bulls have four takeaways .

The Bulls' average points scored this year (19.3) and the Cougars' average points allowed (16.7) are within 2.6 points.

The Bulls have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .

BYU Players to Watch

Jaren Hall has thrown for 561 yards (187 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 60% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 166 yards (55.3 ypg) on 20 carries.

Tyler Allgeier's team-high 260 rushing yards (86.7 per game) have come on 65 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

Neil Pau'u's 190 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and three touchdowns.

Gunner Romney has grabbed nine passes for 108 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dallin Holker has hauled in three catches for 57 yards (19 ypg) this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has thrown for 372 yards (124 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 78 rushing yards (26 ypg) on 26 carries.

The team's top rusher, Brian Battie, has carried the ball 22 times for 143 yards (47.7 per game) this year.

This season Darrian Felix has rushed for 84 yards (28 per game) on 28 carries.

Xavier Weaver's 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.

Mitchell Brinkman has racked up 64 receiving yards (21.3 yards per game), reeling in four passes this year.

Latrell Williams' seven receptions have turned into 57 yards (19 ypg).

