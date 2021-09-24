BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The South Florida Bulls (1-2) visit the No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Betting Information for BYU vs. South Florida
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-23
53.5
BYU and South Florida Stats
- The Cougars rack up 25.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Bulls allow per outing (34.7).
- The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Bulls have four takeaways .
- The Bulls' average points scored this year (19.3) and the Cougars' average points allowed (16.7) are within 2.6 points.
- The Bulls have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaren Hall has thrown for 561 yards (187 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 60% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 166 yards (55.3 ypg) on 20 carries.
- Tyler Allgeier's team-high 260 rushing yards (86.7 per game) have come on 65 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- Neil Pau'u's 190 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Gunner Romney has grabbed nine passes for 108 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Dallin Holker has hauled in three catches for 57 yards (19 ypg) this season.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Timmy McClain has thrown for 372 yards (124 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 78 rushing yards (26 ypg) on 26 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Brian Battie, has carried the ball 22 times for 143 yards (47.7 per game) this year.
- This season Darrian Felix has rushed for 84 yards (28 per game) on 28 carries.
- Xavier Weaver's 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.
- Mitchell Brinkman has racked up 64 receiving yards (21.3 yards per game), reeling in four passes this year.
- Latrell Williams' seven receptions have turned into 57 yards (19 ypg).
How To Watch
September
25
2021
South Florida at BYU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-26T02:15:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
