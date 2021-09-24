BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-2) visit the No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for BYU vs. South Florida

BYU

-23

53.5

BYU and South Florida Stats

  • The Cougars rack up 25.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Bulls allow per outing (34.7).
  • The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Bulls have four takeaways .
  • The Bulls' average points scored this year (19.3) and the Cougars' average points allowed (16.7) are within 2.6 points.
  • The Bulls have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .

BYU Players to Watch

  • Jaren Hall has thrown for 561 yards (187 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 60% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 166 yards (55.3 ypg) on 20 carries.
  • Tyler Allgeier's team-high 260 rushing yards (86.7 per game) have come on 65 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • Neil Pau'u's 190 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Gunner Romney has grabbed nine passes for 108 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Dallin Holker has hauled in three catches for 57 yards (19 ypg) this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Timmy McClain has thrown for 372 yards (124 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 78 rushing yards (26 ypg) on 26 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Brian Battie, has carried the ball 22 times for 143 yards (47.7 per game) this year.
  • This season Darrian Felix has rushed for 84 yards (28 per game) on 28 carries.
  • Xavier Weaver's 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.
  • Mitchell Brinkman has racked up 64 receiving yards (21.3 yards per game), reeling in four passes this year.
  • Latrell Williams' seven receptions have turned into 57 yards (19 ypg).

How To Watch

South Florida at BYU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
