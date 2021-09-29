BYU vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

September 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-1) host the No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 1, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah State vs. BYU

  • Game Day: Friday, October 1, 2021
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

BYU and Utah State Stats

  • The Cougars rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Aggies give up (29.8).
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (6).
  • The Aggies have scored 31.5 points per game this season, 12.2 more than the Cougars have given up.
  • The Aggies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have eight takeaways .

BYU Players to Watch

  • Jaren Hall has been a dual threat to lead BYU in both passing and rushing. He has 561 passing yards (140.3 ypg), completing 60% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 166 yards (41.5 ypg) on 20 carries.
  • Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 341 yards (85.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • Neil Pau'u's 232 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Gunner Romney has racked up 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes this year.
  • Puka Nacua has hauled in eight catches for 139 yards (34.8 ypg) this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Logan Bonner has thrown for 959 yards (239.8 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., has carried the ball 67 times for 414 yards (103.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season John Gentry has piled up 150 yards (37.5 per game) on 30 attempts.
  • Deven Thompkins' 514 receiving yards (128.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Brandon Bowling has totaled 326 receiving yards (81.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes this year.
  • Derek Wright's 10 catches this season have resulted in 168 yards (42.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

BYU Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Utah

W 26-17

Home

9/18/2021

Arizona State

W 27-17

Home

9/25/2021

South Florida

W 35-27

Home

10/1/2021

Utah State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Boise State

-

Home

10/16/2021

Baylor

-

Away

10/23/2021

Washington State

-

Away

Utah State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/10/2021

North Dakota

W 48-24

Home

9/18/2021

Air Force

W 49-45

Away

9/25/2021

Boise State

L 27-3

Home

10/1/2021

BYU

-

Home

10/16/2021

UNLV

-

Away

10/22/2021

Colorado State

-

Home

10/30/2021

Hawaii

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

BYU at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
