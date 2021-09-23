The Montana Grizzlies (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky battle. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Montana vs. Cal Poly
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Montana and Cal Poly Stats
- This year, the Grizzlies average 15.2 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Mustangs give up (42.7).
- The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have one takeaway .
- The Mustangs have scored 17.3 points per game this year, 10.3 more than the Grizzlies have given up.
- The Mustangs have two giveaways this season, while the Grizzlies have three takeaways .
Montana Players to Watch
- Camron Humphrey has 357 passing yards (178.5 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 64% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 49 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Isiah Childs' team-high 115 rushing yards (57.5 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 74 yards (37.0 per game) on 15 carries.
- Malik Flowers' 114 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled four receptions and two touchdowns.
- Mitch Roberts has recorded 110 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in six passes this year.
- Gabe Sulser's seven receptions are good enough for 46 yards (23.0 ypg).
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Spencer Brasch has 530 passing yards (176.7 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 57.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Shakobe Harper's team-high 65 rushing yards (21.7 per game) have come on 22 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Chuby Dunu has piled up 11 carries for 35 yards (11.7 per game).
- Michael Briscoe's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.
- Chris Coleman has totaled 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
- Giancarlo Woods' eight catches this season have resulted in 104 yards (34.7 ypg).
Montana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Washington
W 13-7
Away
9/11/2021
Western Illinois
W 42-7
Home
9/25/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
10/2/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Away
10/9/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
Cal Poly Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
San Diego
W 28-17
Away
9/11/2021
Fresno State
L 63-10
Away
9/18/2021
South Dakota
L 48-14
Home
9/25/2021
Montana
-
Away
10/2/2021
Weber State
-
Home
10/9/2021
Montana State
-
Away
10/23/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
