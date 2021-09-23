Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Bralen Trice (8) tackles Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky battle. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Cal Poly

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana and Cal Poly Stats

This year, the Grizzlies average 15.2 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Mustangs give up (42.7).

The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have one takeaway .

The Mustangs have scored 17.3 points per game this year, 10.3 more than the Grizzlies have given up.

The Mustangs have two giveaways this season, while the Grizzlies have three takeaways .

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has 357 passing yards (178.5 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 64% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 49 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isiah Childs' team-high 115 rushing yards (57.5 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 74 yards (37.0 per game) on 15 carries.

Malik Flowers' 114 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled four receptions and two touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts has recorded 110 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in six passes this year.

Gabe Sulser's seven receptions are good enough for 46 yards (23.0 ypg).

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Spencer Brasch has 530 passing yards (176.7 ypg) to lead Cal Poly, completing 57.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Shakobe Harper's team-high 65 rushing yards (21.7 per game) have come on 22 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Chuby Dunu has piled up 11 carries for 35 yards (11.7 per game).

Michael Briscoe's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.

Chris Coleman has totaled 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.

Giancarlo Woods' eight catches this season have resulted in 104 yards (34.7 ypg).

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Washington W 13-7 Away 9/11/2021 Western Illinois W 42-7 Home 9/25/2021 Cal Poly - Home 10/2/2021 Eastern Washington - Away 10/9/2021 Dixie State - Home 10/16/2021 Sacramento State - Home

Cal Poly Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 San Diego W 28-17 Away 9/11/2021 Fresno State L 63-10 Away 9/18/2021 South Dakota L 48-14 Home 9/25/2021 Montana - Away 10/2/2021 Weber State - Home 10/9/2021 Montana State - Away 10/23/2021 UC Davis - Home

