    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Kahliq Paulette (1) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana State Bobcats (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) and Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will clash at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana State vs. Cal Poly

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Stadium: Bobcat Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana State and Cal Poly Stats

    • This year, the Bobcats average 4.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Mustangs give up (41.0).
    • The Bobcats have one giveaway this season, while the Mustangs have one takeaway .
    • The Bobcats defense has allowed 12.0 points per game this season, close to the same as the 13.2 the Mustangs have scored.
    • The Mustangs have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

    Montana State Players to Watch

    • Matthew McKay has thrown for 1,181 yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 138 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 34 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Ifanse, has carried the ball 95 times for 603 yards (120.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Elliott has 117 receiving yards (23.4 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 177 rushing yards (35.4 per game) on 30 attempts.
    • Lance McCutcheon's 521 receiving yards (104.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Willie Patterson has put up a 140-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.

    Cal Poly Players to Watch

    • Spencer Brasch leads Cal Poly with 530 passing yards (106.0 ypg) on 41-of-71 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Shakobe Harper, has carried the ball 48 times for 113 yards (22.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chuby Dunu has taken 29 carries for 92 yards (18.4 per game).
    • Chris Coleman's team-leading 235 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Michael Briscoe has totaled 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes this year.
    • Giancarlo Woods' 14 catches have netted him 188 yards (37.6 ypg).

    Montana State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    San Diego

    W 52-10

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Portland State

    W 30-17

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 40-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Away

    Cal Poly Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    South Dakota

    L 48-14

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Montana

    L 39-7

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Weber State

    L 38-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

