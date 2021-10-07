The Montana State Bobcats (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) and Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will clash at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Montana State vs. Cal Poly
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Stadium: Bobcat Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Montana State and Cal Poly Stats
- This year, the Bobcats average 4.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Mustangs give up (41.0).
- The Bobcats have one giveaway this season, while the Mustangs have one takeaway .
- The Bobcats defense has allowed 12.0 points per game this season, close to the same as the 13.2 the Mustangs have scored.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Montana State Players to Watch
- Matthew McKay has thrown for 1,181 yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 138 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 34 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Isaiah Ifanse, has carried the ball 95 times for 603 yards (120.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Elliott has 117 receiving yards (23.4 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 177 rushing yards (35.4 per game) on 30 attempts.
- Lance McCutcheon's 521 receiving yards (104.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Willie Patterson has put up a 140-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Spencer Brasch leads Cal Poly with 530 passing yards (106.0 ypg) on 41-of-71 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Shakobe Harper, has carried the ball 48 times for 113 yards (22.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Chuby Dunu has taken 29 carries for 92 yards (18.4 per game).
- Chris Coleman's team-leading 235 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Michael Briscoe has totaled 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes this year.
- Giancarlo Woods' 14 catches have netted him 188 yards (37.6 ypg).
Montana State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
San Diego
W 52-10
Home
9/25/2021
Portland State
W 30-17
Away
10/2/2021
Northern Colorado
W 40-7
Home
10/9/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
10/15/2021
Weber State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Away
Cal Poly Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
South Dakota
L 48-14
Home
9/25/2021
Montana
L 39-7
Away
10/2/2021
Weber State
L 38-7
Home
10/9/2021
Montana State
-
Away
10/23/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
10/30/2021
Portland State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Sacramento State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)