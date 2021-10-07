Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Kahliq Paulette (1) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana State Bobcats (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) and Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will clash at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. Cal Poly

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Montana State and Cal Poly Stats

This year, the Bobcats average 4.4 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Mustangs give up (41.0).

The Bobcats have one giveaway this season, while the Mustangs have one takeaway .

The Bobcats defense has allowed 12.0 points per game this season, close to the same as the 13.2 the Mustangs have scored.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has thrown for 1,181 yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 138 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 34 carries.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Ifanse, has carried the ball 95 times for 603 yards (120.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Elliott has 117 receiving yards (23.4 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 177 rushing yards (35.4 per game) on 30 attempts.

Lance McCutcheon's 521 receiving yards (104.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and four touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has put up a 140-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Spencer Brasch leads Cal Poly with 530 passing yards (106.0 ypg) on 41-of-71 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Shakobe Harper, has carried the ball 48 times for 113 yards (22.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Chuby Dunu has taken 29 carries for 92 yards (18.4 per game).

Chris Coleman's team-leading 235 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.

Michael Briscoe has totaled 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes this year.

Giancarlo Woods' 14 catches have netted him 188 yards (37.6 ypg).

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 San Diego W 52-10 Home 9/25/2021 Portland State W 30-17 Away 10/2/2021 Northern Colorado W 40-7 Home 10/9/2021 Cal Poly - Home 10/15/2021 Weber State - Away 10/23/2021 Idaho State - Home 11/6/2021 Eastern Washington - Away

Cal Poly Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 South Dakota L 48-14 Home 9/25/2021 Montana L 39-7 Away 10/2/2021 Weber State L 38-7 Home 10/9/2021 Montana State - Away 10/23/2021 UC Davis - Home 10/30/2021 Portland State - Away 11/6/2021 Sacramento State - Away

