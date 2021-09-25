How to Watch Cal Poly at Montana

Both of these teams have solid offenses. Cal Poly ranked just outside the top 100 at No. 103 in passing yards per game, and Montana ranks just inside the top 100 at No. 80 in rushing yards per game in the nation. This game will surely have a lot of points, but they might be hard to come by for the Mustangs as the Grizzlies are only allowing an average of 14 points per game so far this season.

How to Watch Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Montana Grizzlies:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Cal Poly is 1-2 on the year after dropping its last two games. It lost at home against South Dakota 48-14 and then again on the road at Fresno State 63-10. Its only win of the year comes against San Diego, a 28-17 victory.

Montana comes in having only played twice this season. They have two wins to their name. One came at home against Western Illinois 42-7, and one came on the road against Washington 13-7.

On the offensive side of the ball, this is a story of two different dynamics. The Cal Poly Mustangs focus on their passing game. They have 720 passing yards this year with the majority of them (530 yards) coming from Spencer Brasch.

Montana, on the other hand, has a dominant rushing offense. Isiah Childs leads the way with 115 yards on the year, but the team as a whole has 370 yards this season. That stat is just a few yards shy of the team's 381 total passing yards.

Montana's defense will be the deciding factor, as it has only given up 14 points on the year so far. If Cal Poly can penetrate the Grizzlies defense, it will be a fun and high-scoring game to watch.