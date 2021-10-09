    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Montana State welcomes Cal Poly in a Big West battle on this college football Saturday.
    No. 11 Montana State (4–1, 2–0) will host Cal Poly (1–4, 0–2) Saturday afternoon in a Big West matchup in Bozeman.

    How to Watch: Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Live stream Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bobcats are led by quarterback Matthew McKay, who ranks 13th in the FCS in completion percentage and 26th in passing yards per game.

    After a 19–16 loss to FBS program Wyoming to open the season, the Bobcats have gone on a run, scoring at least 30 points in each of their games.

    Cal Poly opened the year with a win over San Diego but has since dropped four games in a row. The Mustangs are now 1–7 under head coach Beau Baldwin, who took over for the abbreviated spring season.

    The team has one of the best defensive players in the Big West in redshirt senior linebacker Matt Shotwell, who has led the team in tackles in each of his seasons at Cal Poly.

    The Cal Poly offense is scoring just 13.2 points per game while allowing 41.0. Four different players have attempted at least 30 passes, led by Spencer Brasch, who is 41-for-71 passing for 528 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

    Montana State has won three straight meetings between these teams.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    9
    2021

    Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
