Cal vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Autzen Stadium, in a Pac-12 clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Oregon and Cal Stats

This year, the Ducks score 8.2 more points per game (35.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (27.6).

The Ducks have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have six takeaways .

The Ducks have allowed 21.8 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 24.2 the Golden Bears have scored.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (13).

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has thrown for 959 yards (191.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 56.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 198 rushing yards (39.6 ypg) on 54 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

CJ Verdell has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 397 yards (79.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (16.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Travis Dye has rushed for 382 yards (76.4 per game) on 60 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 80 yards (16.0 per game).

Johnny Johnson III's 162 receiving yards (32.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions and one touchdown.

Mycah Pittman has collected 136 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game), hauling in five passes this year.

Jaylon Redd has hauled in seven receptions for 119 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers leads Cal with 1,245 passing yards (249.0 ypg) on 107-of-170 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 191 rushing yards (38.2 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Moore, has carried the ball 62 times for 313 yards (62.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's 322 receiving yards (64.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kekoa Crawford has put together a 256-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 14 passes.

Jeremiah Hunter's 15 grabs have yielded 238 yards (47.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oregon Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Stony Brook W 48-7 Home 9/25/2021 Arizona W 41-19 Home 10/2/2021 Stanford L 31-24 Away 10/15/2021 Cal - Home 10/23/2021 UCLA - Away 10/30/2021 Colorado - Home 11/6/2021 Washington - Away

Cal Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Sacramento State W 42-30 Home 9/25/2021 Washington L 31-24 Away 10/2/2021 Washington State L 21-6 Home 10/15/2021 Oregon - Away 10/23/2021 Colorado - Home 10/30/2021 Oregon State - Home 11/6/2021 Arizona - Away

