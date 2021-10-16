Cal vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Autzen Stadium, in a Pac-12 clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

    Oregon and Cal Stats

    • This year, the Ducks score 8.2 more points per game (35.8) than the Golden Bears surrender (27.6).
    • The Ducks have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have six takeaways .
    • The Ducks have allowed 21.8 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 24.2 the Golden Bears have scored.
    • The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (13).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has thrown for 959 yards (191.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 56.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 198 rushing yards (39.6 ypg) on 54 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • CJ Verdell has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 397 yards (79.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (16.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Travis Dye has rushed for 382 yards (76.4 per game) on 60 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 80 yards (16.0 per game).
    • Johnny Johnson III's 162 receiving yards (32.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Mycah Pittman has collected 136 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game), hauling in five passes this year.
    • Jaylon Redd has hauled in seven receptions for 119 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Chase Garbers leads Cal with 1,245 passing yards (249.0 ypg) on 107-of-170 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 191 rushing yards (38.2 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Damien Moore, has carried the ball 62 times for 313 yards (62.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • Trevon Clark's 322 receiving yards (64.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Kekoa Crawford has put together a 256-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 14 passes.
    • Jeremiah Hunter's 15 grabs have yielded 238 yards (47.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Stony Brook

    W 48-7

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Arizona

    W 41-19

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Stanford

    L 31-24

    Away

    10/15/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Cal Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 42-30

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Washington

    L 31-24

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Washington State

    L 21-6

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    California at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
