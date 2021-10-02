How to Watch California vs. Washington State

October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Expect an offense shootout when Cal hosts Washington State on Saturday.
Author:

There should be no shortage of offense when Washington State and Cal face off this weekend. Both offenses are averaging over 350 yards per game.

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington

You can stream the California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In fact, Cal's offense has been the second-best in the Pac-12 through four games this season, trailing only Oregon State. The Golden Bears are putting up 440.8 yards per contest with a healthy balance of the running game and passing game.

Cal's redshirt senior quarterback Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,097 yards through four games, with seven touchdowns and a completion percentage of 66.4%. In last week's overtime loss to Washington, he totaled 319 yards and two scores.

The Golden Bears' ground game is spread out but led by sophomore running back Damien Moore. Moore has run for 304 yards and five scores this season. Garbers will factor in on the ground as well—he has a pair of rushing touchdowns this year.

This will be the 81st all-time meeting between the two schools, a series which Cal has handily dominated 48-28-5. The Bears took the last meeting in Berkley in 2019 by a score of 33-20.

Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16779543 (1)
NCAA Football

How to Watch California vs. Washington State

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16825615
NCAA Football

How to Watch Cincinnati at Notre Dame

1 hour ago
NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Sparks 300 at Talladega

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

1 hour ago
USATSI_16568385
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round

1 hour ago
USATSI_16869789
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Nationals

1 hour ago
USATSI_16831302
NCAA Football

How to Watch South Florida at SMU

1 hour ago
USATSI_16689726
NCAA Football

How to Watch Youngstown State at Northern Iowa

1 hour ago
Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Modesto vs. San Mateo

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy