How to Watch California vs. Washington State

There should be no shortage of offense when Washington State and Cal face off this weekend. Both offenses are averaging over 350 yards per game.

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington

You can stream the California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars game online with fuboTV.

In fact, Cal's offense has been the second-best in the Pac-12 through four games this season, trailing only Oregon State. The Golden Bears are putting up 440.8 yards per contest with a healthy balance of the running game and passing game.

Cal's redshirt senior quarterback Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,097 yards through four games, with seven touchdowns and a completion percentage of 66.4%. In last week's overtime loss to Washington, he totaled 319 yards and two scores.

The Golden Bears' ground game is spread out but led by sophomore running back Damien Moore. Moore has run for 304 yards and five scores this season. Garbers will factor in on the ground as well—he has a pair of rushing touchdowns this year.

This will be the 81st all-time meeting between the two schools, a series which Cal has handily dominated 48-28-5. The Bears took the last meeting in Berkley in 2019 by a score of 33-20.

Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

