Cal vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (18) scrambles from Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cal vs. Washington State

Cal

-7.5

52

Cal and Washington State Stats

  • The Golden Bears average just one fewer point per game (28.8) than the Cougars surrender (29.8).
  • This year, the Golden Bears have five turnovers, five fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).
  • The average points scored by the Cougars this season, 23.5, is 5.8 fewer than the 29.3 the Golden Bears have given up per game.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,093 yards (273.3 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 177 yards (44.3 ypg) on 33 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Damien Moore's team-high 304 rushing yards (76 per game) have come on 59 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
  • Trevon Clark's team-high 267 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jeremiah Hunter has collected 238 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.
  • Kekoa Crawford has hauled in 11 grabs for 189 yards (47.3 ypg) this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Jayden de Laura has thrown for 575 yards (143.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 66 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Max Borghi has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 259 yards (64.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 30 carries for 145 yards (36.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 281 receiving yards (70.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Travell Harris has put up a 201-yard season so far (50.3 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.
  • De'Zhaun Stribling's 15 grabs this season have resulted in 181 yards (45.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Washington State at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
