How to Watch California vs. Nevada

Nevada looks to catapult itself into the AP Top 25 rankings with a win over the California Golden Bears in the season opener for both teams.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

In the preseason AP poll, the Wolfpack found themselves just outside the Top 25 with seven votes.

Carson Strong returns as Nevada's starting quarterback after being named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

California will look to exploit Nevada's tendency to give up big plays of defense. Last season, the Wolfpack allowed 58 plays of 20-plus yards in just eight games.

Speedy wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter returns to the Golden Bears after missing last season with a shoulder injury.