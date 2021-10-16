    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch California at Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can No. 9 Oregon rebound after its loss to Stanford? Find out Friday when the Ducks face off against California.
    No. 9 Oregon (4–1, 1–1) will host California (1–4, 0–2) on Friday night in a Pac-12 football battle. 

    How to Watch: California at Oregon

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream California at Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Justin Wilcox-coached Golden Bears have just one victory this season, a 42–30 win against FCS program Sacramento State.

    Cal quarterback Chase Garbers has been playing some of the best football of his career. He ranks third in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game while completing a career-high 62.9% of his passes.

    But Cal managed just six points in its last game, losing two weeks ago to Washington State by a 21–6 score.

    The Ducks opened the season with wins over Fresno State and Ohio State, putting the team in the playoff conversation. Even after losing to Stanford in overtime 31–24, Oregon still has a shot at a College Football Playoff appearance, but the Ducks will need some help down the stretch.

    Oregon has won 15 home games in a row. This season, it averages 40.0 points in home games while allowing 16.7.

    The Ducks are 27th in the FBS in rushing yards per game but lost star running back CJ Verdell to injury against Stanford. They'll need Travis Dye to step up, and they will need quarterback Anthony Brown to continue making an impact through the air and on the ground.

    Cal won against Oregon last year 21–17 to take a 41-40-2 lead in the all-time series. An Oregon win Friday would even the series.

    October
    15
    2021

    California at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16894267
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
