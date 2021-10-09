How to Watch Eagles vs. Indians

    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Carson Newman at Catawba College Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After two cancellations due to COVID-19, Catawba will take on Carson Newman on Saturday.
    Author:

    Over the last few weeks, the Catawba Indians have faced a lot of adversity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been forced to cancel two of their games but are ready to get back on the field this week as they take on the Carson Newman Eagles.

    How to Watch: Carson Newman Eagles at Catawba Indians

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live stream Carson Newman at Catawba on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    From the outside looking in at this matchup, Catawba looks like a clear-cut favorite. The team is undefeated this season, even though it did have to miss two games. However, Carson Newman would love nothing more than to spoil the perfect season.

    Coming into this game, the Indians are 3-0 on the season. They have defeated Erskine, Winston-Salem State and Barton. A fourth win in a row would be a big morale boost for the team after being unable to play due to COVID-19.

    For the Eagles, they have yet to win a game this season. They are 0-4 with their losses coming against West Georgia, Wingate, Virginia-Wise and Barton. While not many are expecting them to win this matchup, they are ready to prove the doubters wrong.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Carson Newman at Catawba

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
