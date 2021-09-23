Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (1-2) play an FCS opponent, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2). Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) and Cent. Conn. St. Stats

The Hurricanes rack up 18.3 points per game, 16.0 fewer than the Blue Devils surrender per outing (34.3).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven more times (7 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Blue Devils have averaged 17.7 fewer points per game this year (17.3) than the Hurricanes have allowed (35.0).

This season the Blue Devils have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Hurricanes have takeaways (2).

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

D'Eriq King has thrown for 767 yards (255.7 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 66.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 96 yards (32.0 ypg) on 40 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cam'Ron Harris, has carried the ball 41 times for 172 yards (57.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

Charleston Rambo's 242 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has put up a 160-yard season so far (53.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

Mike Harley's 12 receptions have netted him 101 yards (33.7 ypg).

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Romelo Williams has thrown for 581 yards (193.7 ypg) to lead Cent. Conn. St., completing 55.8% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 66 yards (22.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Nasir Smith, has carried the ball 43 times for 174 yards (58.0 per game) this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Everett Wormley's team-leading 172 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Isiah Williams has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game), hauling in six passes this year.

Tyshaun James' eight grabs this season have resulted in 75 yards (25.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Alabama L 44-13 Home 9/11/2021 Appalachian State W 25-23 Home 9/18/2021 Michigan State L 38-17 Home 9/25/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 9/30/2021 Virginia - Home 10/16/2021 North Carolina - Away 10/23/2021 NC State - Home

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 Southern Connecticut State L 28-21 Home 9/11/2021 Wagner W 21-19 Away 9/18/2021 SE Louisiana L 56-10 Home 9/25/2021 Miami (FL) - Away 10/9/2021 Columbia - Home 10/16/2021 Sacred Heart - Away 10/23/2021 LIU Post - Home

