September 23, 2021
How to Watch Central Connecticut State Blue Devils vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (1-2) play an FCS opponent, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2). Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Miami (FL) and Cent. Conn. St. Stats

  • The Hurricanes rack up 18.3 points per game, 16.0 fewer than the Blue Devils surrender per outing (34.3).
  • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven more times (7 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (0) this season.
  • The Blue Devils have averaged 17.7 fewer points per game this year (17.3) than the Hurricanes have allowed (35.0).
  • This season the Blue Devils have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Hurricanes have takeaways (2).

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • D'Eriq King has thrown for 767 yards (255.7 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 66.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 96 yards (32.0 ypg) on 40 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Cam'Ron Harris, has carried the ball 41 times for 172 yards (57.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • Charleston Rambo's 242 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Keyshawn Smith has put up a 160-yard season so far (53.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.
  • Mike Harley's 12 receptions have netted him 101 yards (33.7 ypg).

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

  • Romelo Williams has thrown for 581 yards (193.7 ypg) to lead Cent. Conn. St., completing 55.8% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 66 yards (22.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Nasir Smith, has carried the ball 43 times for 174 yards (58.0 per game) this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
  • Everett Wormley's team-leading 172 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Isiah Williams has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game), hauling in six passes this year.
  • Tyshaun James' eight grabs this season have resulted in 75 yards (25.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Alabama

L 44-13

Home

9/11/2021

Appalachian State

W 25-23

Home

9/18/2021

Michigan State

L 38-17

Home

9/25/2021

Cent. Conn. St.

-

Home

9/30/2021

Virginia

-

Home

10/16/2021

North Carolina

-

Away

10/23/2021

NC State

-

Home

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

Southern Connecticut State

L 28-21

Home

9/11/2021

Wagner

W 21-19

Away

9/18/2021

SE Louisiana

L 56-10

Home

9/25/2021

Miami (FL)

-

Away

10/9/2021

Columbia

-

Home

10/16/2021

Sacred Heart

-

Away

10/23/2021

LIU Post

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Central Connecticut State at Miami

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16747598
