The Hurricanes aim to get back to .500 when they face Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

The 2021 season hasn't gone Miami's (1-2) way yet, but the team has a chance to end non-conference play on a high note Saturday against Central Connecticut State (1-2).

How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Miami:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET



TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Central Connecticut State at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami entered this season with high expectations thanks to starting quarterback D'Eriq King returning for his senior season, but things haven't fallen into place. The team has scored 17 points or less in two of the three games so far. The early loss to No. 1 Alabama wasn't a surprise, but last week's 38-17 home loss to Michigan State was.

The Hurricanes got 388 passing yards out of King in that loss, but he also had the fewest rushing yards of his Miami career and threw two interceptions.

Receiver Charleston Rambo has been a big part of this Miami offense, catching 12 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Blue Devils come into this game after losing 56-10 to SE Louisiana last week. That team is ranked No. 16 in the FCS Top 25.

Central Connecticut State was ranked second in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. The 2019 NEC champions didn't play last season but were undefeated in the conference that year, the second time in a three-year window that the team didn't lose an NEC game.

Quarterback Romelo Williams has five touchdowns and just two picks in his three starts this season. He's completing 56% of his passes.

The Hurricanes enter this game as heavy favorites, but after last week's loss to Michigan State and factoring in that the team won by just two against Appalachian State, anything can happen.

Regional restrictions may apply.