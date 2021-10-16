    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC foe when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    Toledo vs Central Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Toledo

    -5

    53

    Toledo and Central Michigan Stats

    • This year, the Rockets rack up just 1.0 more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas surrender (27.5).
    • The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have six takeaways .
    • The Chippewas, on average, score 10.5 more points (28.0) than the Rockets allow (17.5).
    • This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • Carter Bradley has thrown for 954 yards (159.0 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 89 times for 463 yards (77.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 177 receiving yards (29.5 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.
    • This season DeQuan Finn has collected 281 yards (46.8 per game) on 40 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Devin Maddox's 375 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead's 15 catches have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg).

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson leads Central Michigan with 1,020 passing yards (170.0 ypg) on 66-of-117 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Lew Nichols' team-high 591 rushing yards (98.5 per game) have come on 115 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 130 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season De'Javion Stepney has rushed for 109 yards (18.2 per game) on 13 carries.
    • Dallas Dixon's 501 receiving yards (83.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • JaCorey Sullivan has totaled 366 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.
    • Kalil Pimpleton's 25 grabs this season have resulted in 320 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Toledo at Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40
    NCAA Football

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827014
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kent State at Western Michigan

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16831188
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16733166
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    32 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925008
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy