Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC foe when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -5 53

Toledo and Central Michigan Stats

This year, the Rockets rack up just 1.0 more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas surrender (27.5).

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have six takeaways .

The Chippewas, on average, score 10.5 more points (28.0) than the Rockets allow (17.5).

This season the Chippewas have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

Toledo Players to Watch

Carter Bradley has thrown for 954 yards (159.0 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 89 times for 463 yards (77.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 177 receiving yards (29.5 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.

This season DeQuan Finn has collected 281 yards (46.8 per game) on 40 attempts with four touchdowns.

Devin Maddox's 375 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead's 15 catches have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg).

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Daniel Richardson leads Central Michigan with 1,020 passing yards (170.0 ypg) on 66-of-117 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Lew Nichols' team-high 591 rushing yards (98.5 per game) have come on 115 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 130 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season De'Javion Stepney has rushed for 109 yards (18.2 per game) on 13 carries.

Dallas Dixon's 501 receiving yards (83.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and five touchdowns.

JaCorey Sullivan has totaled 366 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Kalil Pimpleton's 25 grabs this season have resulted in 320 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.