How to Watch Central Michigan at Missouri

Central Michigan looks to pull off an upset as the Chippewas head to Missouri on Saturday.

Central Michigan will look to break through in the Western Division of the MAC. To start the season, though, the Chippewas face two SEC opponents, starting with Saturday's trip to Missouri.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After the out-of-conference game to start the season, Missouri will face the tough task of trying to knock Florida and Georgia from the top of the SEC East.

The Chippewas' schedule will not get any easier after they face Missouri. After the season opener, they will head further south to take on Louisiana State.

Regional restrictions may apply.