Charleston Southern vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 16, 2021
How to Watch Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Monmouth Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0, Big South) will clash with a fellow Big South team when they welcome in the Monmouth Hawks (1-1, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Buccaneer Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Monmouth

Charleston Southern and Monmouth Stats

  • The Buccaneers rack up 38.0 points per game, comparable to the 36.5 per contest the Hawks allow.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Hawks have forced zero.
  • The Hawks' average points scored this year (20.5) and the Buccaneers' points allowed (21.0) are within 0.5 points of each other.
  • The Hawks have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Buccaneers have forced (0).

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Tony Muskett has thrown for 177 yards (177.0 ypg) to lead Monmouth, completing 64.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season.
  • Juwon Farri has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 99 yards (99.0 per game) this year.
  • This season Jaden Shirden has taken eight carries for 6 yards (6.0 per game).
  • Terrance Greene Jr.'s team-high 71 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) have come on five receptions.
  • Ezrah Archie has reeled in five passes for 47 yards (47.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Lonnie Moore's six grabs have netted him 30 yards (30.0 ypg).

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Monmouth at Charleston Southern

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
