September 30, 2021
Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Jakari Norwood (3) attempts to get through the line during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4) take on the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Charlotte

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois and Charlotte Stats

  • This year, the Fighting Illini score 4.3 fewer points per game (20.0) than the 49ers allow (24.3).
  • This year, the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times, while the 49ers have forced five.
  • The 49ers, on average, score 3.2 more points (30.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (26.8).
  • The 49ers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have eight takeaways .

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 611 yards (122.2 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Josh McCray, has carried the ball 44 times for 269 yards (53.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Chase Brown has rushed for 122 yards (24.4 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 82 yards (16.4 per game).
  • Isaiah Williams' 251 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Deuce Spann has hauled in four passes for 117 yards (23.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Daniel Barker's eight grabs have turned into 90 yards (18.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Charlotte Players to Watch

  • Chris Reynolds has 924 passing yards (231.0 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 143 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • Calvin Camp's team-high 261 rushing yards (65.3 per game) have come on 42 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Shadrick Byrd has taken 49 carries for 198 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 91 yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Grant Dubose's 323 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Victor Tucker has put up a 285-yard season so far (71.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 18 passes.
  • Elijah Spencer's six catches have netted him 98 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Illinois Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Virginia

L 42-14

Away

9/17/2021

Maryland

L 20-17

Home

9/25/2021

Purdue

L 13-9

Away

10/2/2021

Charlotte

-

Home

10/9/2021

Wisconsin

-

Home

10/23/2021

Penn State

-

Away

10/30/2021

Rutgers

-

Home

Charlotte Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Gardner-Webb

W 38-10

Home

9/18/2021

Georgia State

L 20-9

Away

9/24/2021

Middle Tennessee

W 42-39

Home

10/2/2021

Illinois

-

Away

10/8/2021

Florida International

-

Away

10/21/2021

Florida Atlantic

-

Home

10/30/2021

Western Kentucky

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Charlotte at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

