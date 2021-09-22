Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) host a C-USA clash against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Betting Information for Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -3 56

Charlotte and Middle Tennessee Stats

This year, the 49ers average just 0.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Blue Raiders allow (25.7).

The 49ers have three giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have seven takeaways .

The Blue Raiders have put an average of 25.7 points per game on the board this year, 6.4 more than the 19.3 the 49ers have surrendered.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (5).

Charlotte Players to Watch

Chris Reynolds has 585 passing yards (195.0 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 56% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 111 rushing yards (37.0 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Calvin Camp, has carried the ball 30 times for 160 yards (53.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Shadrick Byrd has rushed for 126 yards (42.0 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown, while also catching four passes for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Grant Dubose's 209 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Victor Tucker has recorded 177 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game), reeling in 13 passes this year.

Taylor Thompson has hauled in seven catches for 76 yards (25.3 ypg) this season.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Bailey Hockman leads Middle Tennessee with 463 passing yards (154.3 ypg) on 41-of-66 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Amir Rasul has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 80 yards (26.7 per game) this year.

This season Chaton Mobley has piled up 44 yards (14.7 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.

Jimmy Marshall's 177 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Jaylin Lane has totaled 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.

Jarrin Pierce's nine catches have netted him 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

