How to Watch 49ers vs. Panthers

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte 49ers vs. Florida International Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Charlotte looks for a key Conference USA win when the 49ers host the Florida International Panthers on Friday.
    In the midst of its most successful season since joining the FBS in 2015, Charlotte (3–2) has been a problem for just about every opponent it has faced. The 49ers will look to continue to wreak havoc Friday against Florida International.

    How to Watch: Charlotte vs. Florida International

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream Charlotte vs. Florida International on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Charlotte opened the season with a 31–28 upset of Duke for its first ever win against a Power Five opponent. The team nearly picked up its second last week, falling late to Illinois 24–14.

    The 49ers are 1–0 in Conference USA after beating Middle Tennessee State in a 42–39 thriller two weeks ago. They will look to stay perfect in C-USA play when they host Florida International on Friday.

    The Panthers enter this game 1–4 and are coming off a loss in their conference opener, a 58–21 defeat against Florida Atlantic in the Shula Bowl. 

    Charlotte is still looking for its first ever win over FIU. The Panthers have taken all five matchups to this point. The 49ers lost by just one point in 2016 and 2017. Their last meeting came in 2019; in that game, FIU won comfortably by a score of 48–23.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Charlotte vs. Florida International

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
