October 2, 2021
How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois looks to break a four-game losing streak when it faces Charlotte on Saturday.
After a season-opening win over Nebraska, Illinois (1-4, 1-2) has dropped its last four contests. Bret Bielema's team will have a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday against Charlotte (3-1, 1-0), but the 49ers aren't going to be an easy team for Illinois to beat.

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Charlotte at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte won its first-ever game against a Power 5 opponent earlier this season, with a 31-28 home win over Duke.

Former walk-on Chris Reynolds has become the team's all-time passing leader, with 5,966 yards during his collegiate career. He ranks 16th in the country in touchdown passes with nine, all of which were thrown to players who weren't on this roster last year. 

The Fighting Illini have just one win, but the three of the team's four losses have been close. There was a seven-point loss to undefeated UTSA, plus one-score losses to conference foes Maryland and Purdue.

Freshman running back Josh McCray rushed for 156 yards last week against Purdue, the most yards by an Illinois freshman since 2015. He led all of the FBS in yards after contact last week.

Illinois top two receivers, Isaiah Williams and Deuce Spann, are both former quarterbacks who are transitioning to a new position this season.

While contests between Big Ten and Conference USA teams usually turn into routs, the 49ers are well-equipped to compete against this Illinois squad.

