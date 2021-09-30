September 30, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) breaks away from a tackle by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) on his way to a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati and Notre Dame Stats

  • The Bearcats average 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (23.3).
  • The Bearcats have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 11 takeaways .
  • The Fighting Irish have scored 35.3 points per game this year, 20.3 more than the Bearcats have given up.
  • The Fighting Irish have five giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have nine takeaways .

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 748 passing yards (249.3 ypg), completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 72 yards (24.0 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Jerome Ford's team-high 300 rushing yards (100.0 per game) have come on 50 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
  • Tyler Scott's 172 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled seven receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Alec Pierce has put up a 150-yard season so far (50.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes.
  • Jadon Thompson's six receptions have netted him 112 yards (37.3 ypg).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Jack Coan has thrown for 986 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Kyren Williams has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 244 yards (61.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 155 yards (38.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 92 yards (23.0 per game) on 10 carries.
  • Michael Mayer's 267 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 24 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Kevin Austin Jr. has recorded 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes this year.
  • Avery Davis' 12 receptions this season have resulted in 204 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Miami (OH)

W 49-14

Home

9/11/2021

Murray State

W 42-7

Home

9/18/2021

Indiana

W 38-24

Away

10/2/2021

Notre Dame

-

Away

10/8/2021

Temple

-

Home

10/16/2021

UCF

-

Home

10/23/2021

Navy

-

Away

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Toledo

W 32-29

Home

9/18/2021

Purdue

W 27-13

Home

9/25/2021

Wisconsin

W 41-13

Away

10/2/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

10/9/2021

Virginia Tech

-

Away

10/23/2021

USC

-

Home

10/30/2021

North Carolina

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Cincinnati at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

