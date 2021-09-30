The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
Cincinnati and Notre Dame Stats
- The Bearcats average 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (23.3).
- The Bearcats have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 11 takeaways .
- The Fighting Irish have scored 35.3 points per game this year, 20.3 more than the Bearcats have given up.
- The Fighting Irish have five giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have nine takeaways .
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 748 passing yards (249.3 ypg), completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 72 yards (24.0 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Jerome Ford's team-high 300 rushing yards (100.0 per game) have come on 50 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- Tyler Scott's 172 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled seven receptions and two touchdowns.
- Alec Pierce has put up a 150-yard season so far (50.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes.
- Jadon Thompson's six receptions have netted him 112 yards (37.3 ypg).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan has thrown for 986 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 244 yards (61.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 155 yards (38.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 92 yards (23.0 per game) on 10 carries.
- Michael Mayer's 267 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 24 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr. has recorded 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes this year.
- Avery Davis' 12 receptions this season have resulted in 204 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Cincinnati Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Miami (OH)
W 49-14
Home
9/11/2021
Murray State
W 42-7
Home
9/18/2021
Indiana
W 38-24
Away
10/2/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
10/8/2021
Temple
-
Home
10/16/2021
UCF
-
Home
10/23/2021
Navy
-
Away
Notre Dame Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Toledo
W 32-29
Home
9/18/2021
Purdue
W 27-13
Home
9/25/2021
Wisconsin
W 41-13
Away
10/2/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
10/9/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
10/23/2021
USC
-
Home
10/30/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
