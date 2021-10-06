Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

October 6, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Temple Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205

AAC opponents match up when the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 AAC) and the Temple Owls (3-2, 0-0 AAC) play on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Temple

Cincinnati vs Temple Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cincinnati

-29

54

Cincinnati and Temple Stats

  • The Bearcats score 38.3 points per game, 8.1 more than the Owls allow per matchup (30.2).
  • The Bearcats have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • The Owls have averaged 12.9 more points this season (27.4) than the Bearcats have allowed (14.5).
  • The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 12 takeaways .

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,045 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 98 yards (24.5 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • Jerome Ford's team-high 371 rushing yards (92.8 per game) have come on 67 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
  • Alec Pierce's 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 15 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Tyler Scott has collected 172 receiving yards (43.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes this year.
  • Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 12 grabs for 146 yards (36.5 ypg) this season.

Temple Players to Watch

  • D'Wan Mathis has 762 passing yards (152.4 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 57 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Edward Saydee's team-high 165 rushing yards (33.0 per game) have come on 43 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Tayvon Ruley has piled up 26 carries for 143 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Jose Barbon's 280 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 21 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Randle Jones has recorded 240 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes this year.
  • Amad Anderson Jr.'s nine catches are good enough for 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

October
8
2021

Temple at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
