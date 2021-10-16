    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene (16) dives against East Carolina Pirates linebacker Xavier Smith (10) and defensive lineman Elijah Morris (90) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene (16) dives against East Carolina Pirates linebacker Xavier Smith (10) and defensive lineman Elijah Morris (90) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Nippert Stadium in an AAC battle. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF

    Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. UCF

    Cincinnati vs UCF Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cincinnati

    -21.5

    56.5

    Cincinnati and UCF Stats

    • The Bearcats put up 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights allow (27.4).
    • The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .
    • The Knights, on average, are scoring 24.6 more points per game this year (36.8) than the Bearcats are allowing (12.2).
    • This year the Knights have six turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (15).

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 1,304 passing yards (260.8 ypg) on 95-of-145 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 104 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Jerome Ford's team-high 520 rushing yards (104.0 per game) have come on 82 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Alec Pierce's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 21 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has collected 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes this year.
    • Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 15 grabs for 163 yards (32.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Dillon Gabriel has 814 passing yards (162.8 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 68.6% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 125 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Johnny Richardson's team-high 297 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 42 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 83 yards (16.6 per game).
    • This season Isaiah Bowser has taken 51 carries for 268 yards (53.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Ryan O'Keefe's 315 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Brandon Johnson has reeled in 20 passes for 240 yards (48.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Jaylon Robinson's 12 receptions this season have resulted in 234 yards (46.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    UCF at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy