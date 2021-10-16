Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene (16) dives against East Carolina Pirates linebacker Xavier Smith (10) and defensive lineman Elijah Morris (90) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Nippert Stadium in an AAC battle. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -21.5 56.5

Cincinnati and UCF Stats

The Bearcats put up 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights allow (27.4).

The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .

The Knights, on average, are scoring 24.6 more points per game this year (36.8) than the Bearcats are allowing (12.2).

This year the Knights have six turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (15).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 1,304 passing yards (260.8 ypg) on 95-of-145 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 104 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jerome Ford's team-high 520 rushing yards (104.0 per game) have come on 82 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

Alec Pierce's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 21 receptions and two touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has collected 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes this year.

Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 15 grabs for 163 yards (32.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

UCF Players to Watch

Dillon Gabriel has 814 passing yards (162.8 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 68.6% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 125 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson's team-high 297 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 42 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 83 yards (16.6 per game).

This season Isaiah Bowser has taken 51 carries for 268 yards (53.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe's 315 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with one touchdown.

Brandon Johnson has reeled in 20 passes for 240 yards (48.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jaylon Robinson's 12 receptions this season have resulted in 234 yards (46.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.