October 2, 2021
How to Watch Cincinnati at Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati looks to keep its playoff dreams alive against Notre Dame on Saturday.
As long as the FBS playoffs involve just four teams, it's going to be tough for a Group of 5 program to crash the party. But No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) might have the best chance that any G5 program has had. For that to happen, though, it has to run the table, and Saturday fans will see the Bearcats face their biggest: a road match against No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0).

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Cincinnati at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bearcats have looked dominant on offense in three wins so far, averaging 43.0 points per game, the ninth-highest mark in the country.

In a comeback win over Indiana last time out, the team overcame a middling performance from quarterback Desmond Ridder— 20-for-36 for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But Jerome Ford rushed for two touchdowns and the Bearcat defense picked off Michael Penix Jr. three times.

This defense is second in the FBS in red-zone defense and allows the 13th-fewest points per game in the country. Cincinnati has been strong on both sides of the football.

But it also hasn't played a team like Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0, including a 41-13 win last week over then-ranked Wisconsin. That loss dropped the Badgers from No. 18 in the country all way out of the Top 25.

Notre Dame struggled to win its first two games, needing overtime to beat currently winless Florida State and then almost losing to Toledo, but two strong wins over Big Ten schools the last two weeks have the Irish back in the mix. 

This defense has really cranked things up, allowing 13 points in each of the past two games. The team is tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with nine, with four of those coming against Wisconsin.

Offensively, Notre Dame is averaging 35.2 points per game, 38th in the country. Quarterback Jack Coan is completing 60.2% of his passes with nine touchdowns. Kyren Williams has caught two of those plus a pair on the ground.

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

