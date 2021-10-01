Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Clemson vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -14.5 46

Clemson and Boston College Stats

The Tigers score 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles give up (16.3).

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

The Eagles have averaged 29.3 more points this year (41.3) than the Tigers have allowed (12).

The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have four takeaways .

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei leads Clemson with 586 passing yards (146.5 ypg) on 63-of-112 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 110 rushing yards (27.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Will Shipley's team-high 211 rushing yards (52.8 per game) have come on 44 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

Joseph Ngata's 222 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 13 receptions.

Justyn Ross has totaled 216 receiving yards (54 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Davis Allen's six grabs have yielded 45 yards (11.3 ypg).

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 452 passing yards (113 ypg) on 39-of-62 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 413 yards (103.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 133 yards (33.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' 275 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has caught seven passes for 159 yards (39.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

CJ Lewis' six grabs have yielded 132 yards (33 ypg).

