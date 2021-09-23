Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) are on the road for an ACC clash versus the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Clemson and NC State Stats

The Tigers score 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack surrender (10.3).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Wolf Pack, on average, score 26.3 more points (33.3) than the Tigers allow (7.0).

This year the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has 475 passing yards (158.3 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley's team-high 175 rushing yards (58.3 per game) have come on 33 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Pace has racked up 88 yards (29.3 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Joseph Ngata's team-leading 186 receiving yards (62.0 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions.

Justyn Ross has grabbed 14 passes for 139 yards (46.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Davis Allen's six receptions are good enough for 45 yards (15.0 ypg).

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 298 rushing yards (99.3 per game) have come on 35 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 165 yards (55.0 per game) on 32 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Emeka Emezie's 186 receiving yards (62.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions.

Devin Carter has put together a 140-yard season so far (46.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight passes.

Thayer Thomas' 13 catches this season have resulted in 124 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Georgia L 10-3 Home 9/11/2021 South Carolina State W 49-3 Home 9/18/2021 Georgia Tech W 14-8 Home 9/25/2021 NC State - Away 10/2/2021 Boston College - Home 10/15/2021 Syracuse - Away 10/23/2021 Pittsburgh - Away

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 South Florida W 45-0 Home 9/11/2021 Mississippi State L 24-10 Away 9/18/2021 Furman W 45-7 Home 9/25/2021 Clemson - Home 10/2/2021 Louisiana Tech - Home 10/16/2021 Boston College - Away 10/23/2021 Miami (FL) - Away

