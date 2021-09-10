Clemson vs. South Carolina State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1). Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina State

Clemson and South Carolina State Stats

  • This year, the Tigers score 39.0 fewer points per game (3.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (42.0).
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (0) this season.
  • The Bulldogs have put an average of 41.0 points per game on the board this season, 31.0 more than the 10.0 the Tigers have surrendered.
  • This season the Bulldogs have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (2).

Clemson Players to Watch

  • D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 178 yards (178.0 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 51.4% of his passes and one interception this season.
  • Lyn-J Dixon's team-high 10 rushing yards (10.0 per game) have come on one carries this year.
  • This season Kobe Pace has piled up four carries for 7 yards (7.0 per game).
  • Joseph Ngata's 110 receiving yards (110.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's registered six catches.
  • Justyn Ross has totaled 26 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
  • Braden Galloway's three receptions have netted him 13 yards (13.0 ypg).

South Carolina State Players to Watch

  • Corey Fields has thrown for 213 yards (213.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 50% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 89 yards (89.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • This season Kendrell Flowers has piled up 14 carries for 80 yards (80.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Shaquan Davis' 140 receiving yards (140.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has five receptionswith one touchdown.
  • Will Vereen has put up a 28-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in two passes.
  • Richard Bailey's two receptions this season have resulted in 22 yards (22.0 ypg).

Clemson Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Georgia

L 10-3

Home

9/11/2021

South Carolina State

-

Home

9/18/2021

Georgia Tech

-

Home

9/25/2021

NC State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Boston College

-

Home

South Carolina State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Alabama A&M

L 42-41

Away

9/11/2021

Clemson

-

Away

9/18/2021

New Mexico State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Bethune-Cookman

-

Home

10/9/2021

Florida A&M

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

South Carolina State at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) evades the tackle of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Sacramento State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Zerrick Cooper (6) unbuckles his helmet in frustration as another drive ends during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.
NCAAFB

Florida State vs. Jacksonville State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Tampa Bay Bucs Tom Brady
NFL

How to Watch Cowboys at Buccaneers

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Washington State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Clemson vs. South Carolina State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Florida Gators wide receiver Trent Whittemore (14) walks on the field Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hugs Florida Atlantic Quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7). The Florida Gators defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls 35-14 Saturday night, September 4, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2021 Flgai Ufvsfau 090421
NCAAFB

South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy