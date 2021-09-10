Clemson vs. South Carolina State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Publish date: How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1). Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina State

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium

Clemson and South Carolina State Stats

This year, the Tigers score 39.0 fewer points per game (3.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (42.0).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Bulldogs have put an average of 41.0 points per game on the board this season, 31.0 more than the 10.0 the Tigers have surrendered.

This season the Bulldogs have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (2).

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 178 yards (178.0 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 51.4% of his passes and one interception this season.

Lyn-J Dixon's team-high 10 rushing yards (10.0 per game) have come on one carries this year.

This season Kobe Pace has piled up four carries for 7 yards (7.0 per game).

Joseph Ngata's 110 receiving yards (110.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's registered six catches.

Justyn Ross has totaled 26 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.

Braden Galloway's three receptions have netted him 13 yards (13.0 ypg).

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Corey Fields has thrown for 213 yards (213.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 50% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 89 yards (89.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season Kendrell Flowers has piled up 14 carries for 80 yards (80.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Shaquan Davis' 140 receiving yards (140.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has five receptionswith one touchdown.

Will Vereen has put up a 28-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in two passes.

Richard Bailey's two receptions this season have resulted in 22 yards (22.0 ypg).

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Georgia L 10-3 Home 9/11/2021 South Carolina State - Home 9/18/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 9/25/2021 NC State - Away 10/2/2021 Boston College - Home

South Carolina State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Alabama A&M L 42-41 Away 9/11/2021 Clemson - Away 9/18/2021 New Mexico State - Away 10/2/2021 Bethune-Cookman - Home 10/9/2021 Florida A&M - Away

