Clemson vs. South Carolina State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1). Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Clemson and South Carolina State Stats
- This year, the Tigers score 39.0 fewer points per game (3.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (42.0).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- The Bulldogs have put an average of 41.0 points per game on the board this season, 31.0 more than the 10.0 the Tigers have surrendered.
- This season the Bulldogs have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (2).
Clemson Players to Watch
- D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 178 yards (178.0 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 51.4% of his passes and one interception this season.
- Lyn-J Dixon's team-high 10 rushing yards (10.0 per game) have come on one carries this year.
- This season Kobe Pace has piled up four carries for 7 yards (7.0 per game).
- Joseph Ngata's 110 receiving yards (110.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's registered six catches.
- Justyn Ross has totaled 26 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
- Braden Galloway's three receptions have netted him 13 yards (13.0 ypg).
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Corey Fields has thrown for 213 yards (213.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 50% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 89 yards (89.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Kendrell Flowers has piled up 14 carries for 80 yards (80.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Shaquan Davis' 140 receiving yards (140.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has five receptionswith one touchdown.
- Will Vereen has put up a 28-yard season so far (28.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in two passes.
- Richard Bailey's two receptions this season have resulted in 22 yards (22.0 ypg).
Clemson Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Georgia
L 10-3
Home
9/11/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
9/18/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
9/25/2021
NC State
-
Away
10/2/2021
Boston College
-
Home
South Carolina State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Alabama A&M
L 42-41
Away
9/11/2021
Clemson
-
Away
9/18/2021
New Mexico State
-
Away
10/2/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
10/9/2021
Florida A&M
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
11
2021
South Carolina State at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)