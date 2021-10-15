    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Traveon Redd (17) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Traveon Redd (17) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Carrier Dome, in a battle of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

    Clemson and Syracuse Stats

    • This year, the Tigers score just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Orange surrender (24.0).
    • The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Orange have six takeaways .
    • The Orange have averaged 19.3 more points scored this year (31.5) than the Tigers have allowed (12.2).
    • The Orange have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has 793 passing yards (158.6 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 160 rushing yards (32.0 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Kobe Pace has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 218 yards (43.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught four passes for 64 yards (12.8 per game).
    • This season Will Shipley has piled up 211 yards (42.2 per game) on 44 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata's 333 receiving yards (66.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions.
    • Justyn Ross has put together a 231-yard season so far (46.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Garrett Shrader has thrown for 627 yards (104.5 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 412 yards (68.7 ypg) on 75 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 133 times for 791 yards (131.8 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 204 receiving yards (34.0 per game) on 12 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Courtney Jackson has racked up 178 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game), hauling in 16 passes this year.
    • Taj Harris' 16 catches this season have resulted in 171 yards (34.2 ypg).

    Clemson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 14-8

    Home

    9/25/2021

    NC State

    L 27-21

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Boston College

    W 19-13

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    Syracuse Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/24/2021

    Liberty

    W 24-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Florida State

    L 33-30

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 40-37

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Clemson at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

