The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Carrier Dome, in a battle of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Carrier Dome

Clemson and Syracuse Stats

This year, the Tigers score just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Orange surrender (24.0).

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Orange have six takeaways .

The Orange have averaged 19.3 more points scored this year (31.5) than the Tigers have allowed (12.2).

The Orange have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has 793 passing yards (158.6 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 160 rushing yards (32.0 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 218 yards (43.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught four passes for 64 yards (12.8 per game).

This season Will Shipley has piled up 211 yards (42.2 per game) on 44 attempts with five touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata's 333 receiving yards (66.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions.

Justyn Ross has put together a 231-yard season so far (46.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 627 yards (104.5 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 412 yards (68.7 ypg) on 75 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 133 times for 791 yards (131.8 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 204 receiving yards (34.0 per game) on 12 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has racked up 178 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game), hauling in 16 passes this year.

Taj Harris' 16 catches this season have resulted in 171 yards (34.2 ypg).

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Georgia Tech W 14-8 Home 9/25/2021 NC State L 27-21 Away 10/2/2021 Boston College W 19-13 Home 10/15/2021 Syracuse - Away 10/23/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 10/30/2021 Florida State - Home 11/6/2021 Louisville - Away

Syracuse Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/24/2021 Liberty W 24-21 Home 10/2/2021 Florida State L 33-30 Away 10/9/2021 Wake Forest L 40-37 Home 10/15/2021 Clemson - Home 10/23/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 10/30/2021 Boston College - Home 11/13/2021 Louisville - Away

