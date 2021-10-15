How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson heads to New York to play Syracuse in an ACC Atlantic divisional showdown.
    Clemson was ranked No. 3 in the country in the preseason, and it has just gone downhill from there. The Tigers lost to Georgia, which wasn't a terrible loss. They moved down to No. 6 and then slid to No. 25 after losing again to NC State. Meanwhile, they have wins against South Carolina State, Boston College and Georgia Tech.

    How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    You can live stream Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Syracuse started off its season wavering back and forth. The Orange beat Ohio, lost to Rutgers, beat Albany and Liberty and lost to Florida State and Wake Forest. Their best win this season came was a 24-21 victory over Liberty. 

    Syracuse began the season starting quarterback Tommy DeVito. He played in the first three games against Ohio, Rutgers and Albany. He was then replaced with Garrett Shrader who has 627 yards and four touchdowns since.

    Clemson had a Heisman hopeful to start the year in D.J. Uiagalelei. He has thrown for 793 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. They have two 200-plus rushers in Kobe Pace (218) and Will Shipley (211).

    Despite Clemson's struggles this season, the Tigers are still a fun team to watch. It should be an entertaining matchup between Dabo Swinney's men and those coached by Dino Babers.

    Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
