How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

Clemson heads to New York to play Syracuse in an ACC Atlantic divisional showdown.

Clemson was ranked No. 3 in the country in the preseason, and it has just gone downhill from there. The Tigers lost to Georgia, which wasn't a terrible loss. They moved down to No. 6 and then slid to No. 25 after losing again to NC State. Meanwhile, they have wins against South Carolina State, Boston College and Georgia Tech.

How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange Online:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Syracuse started off its season wavering back and forth. The Orange beat Ohio, lost to Rutgers, beat Albany and Liberty and lost to Florida State and Wake Forest. Their best win this season came was a 24-21 victory over Liberty.

Syracuse began the season starting quarterback Tommy DeVito. He played in the first three games against Ohio, Rutgers and Albany. He was then replaced with Garrett Shrader who has 627 yards and four touchdowns since.

Clemson had a Heisman hopeful to start the year in D.J. Uiagalelei. He has thrown for 793 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. They have two 200-plus rushers in Kobe Pace (218) and Will Shipley (211).

Despite Clemson's struggles this season, the Tigers are still a fun team to watch. It should be an entertaining matchup between Dabo Swinney's men and those coached by Dino Babers.