Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a Sun Belt battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

Game Day: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Thursday, October 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State Stats

The Chanticleers score 48.2 points per game, comparable to the 45.6 per contest the Red Wolves give up.

This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, five fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).

The Red Wolves have put an average of 32.0 points per game on the board this year, 18.0 more than the 14.0 the Chanticleers have surrendered.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (1).

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,113 passing yards (222.6 ypg) on 69-of-86 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 69 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Reese White's team-high 374 rushing yards (74.8 per game) have come on 53 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Shermari Jones has rushed for 292 yards (58.4 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.

Jaivon Heiligh's 499 receiving yards (99.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 24 receptions and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Likely has recorded 281 receiving yards (56.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Kameron Brown's 12 grabs have yielded 191 yards (38.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arkansas State Players to Watch

James Blackman has thrown for 1,264 yards (252.8 ypg) to lead Arkansas State, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Johnnie Lang Jr. has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 125 yards (25.0 per game) this year.

This season Lincoln Pare has rushed for 117 yards (23.4 per game) on 24 carries, while also catching 14 passes for 134 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Corey Rucker's 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman has put together a 355-yard season so far (71.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.

Te'vailance Hunt's 24 grabs have netted him 308 yards (61.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Buffalo W 28-25 Away 9/25/2021 UMass W 53-3 Home 10/2/2021 UL Monroe W 59-6 Home 10/7/2021 Arkansas State - Away 10/20/2021 Appalachian State - Away 10/28/2021 Troy - Home 11/6/2021 Georgia Southern - Away

Arkansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Washington L 52-3 Away 9/25/2021 Tulsa L 41-34 Away 10/2/2021 Georgia Southern L 59-33 Away 10/7/2021 Coastal Carolina - Home 10/21/2021 Louisiana - Home 10/30/2021 South Alabama - Away 11/6/2021 Appalachian State - Home

