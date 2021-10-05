Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

October 5, 2021
How to Watch Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Layne Hatcher (3) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a Sun Belt battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State Stats

  • The Chanticleers score 48.2 points per game, comparable to the 45.6 per contest the Red Wolves give up.
  • This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, five fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).
  • The Red Wolves have put an average of 32.0 points per game on the board this year, 18.0 more than the 14.0 the Chanticleers have surrendered.
  • The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (1).

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

  • Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,113 passing yards (222.6 ypg) on 69-of-86 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 69 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Reese White's team-high 374 rushing yards (74.8 per game) have come on 53 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
  • This season Shermari Jones has rushed for 292 yards (58.4 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Jaivon Heiligh's 499 receiving yards (99.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 24 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Isaiah Likely has recorded 281 receiving yards (56.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
  • Kameron Brown's 12 grabs have yielded 191 yards (38.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arkansas State Players to Watch

  • James Blackman has thrown for 1,264 yards (252.8 ypg) to lead Arkansas State, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • Johnnie Lang Jr. has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 125 yards (25.0 per game) this year.
  • This season Lincoln Pare has rushed for 117 yards (23.4 per game) on 24 carries, while also catching 14 passes for 134 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Corey Rucker's 458 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with six touchdowns.
  • Jeff Foreman has put together a 355-yard season so far (71.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.
  • Te'vailance Hunt's 24 grabs have netted him 308 yards (61.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Buffalo

W 28-25

Away

9/25/2021

UMass

W 53-3

Home

10/2/2021

UL Monroe

W 59-6

Home

10/7/2021

Arkansas State

-

Away

10/20/2021

Appalachian State

-

Away

10/28/2021

Troy

-

Home

11/6/2021

Georgia Southern

-

Away

Arkansas State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/18/2021

Washington

L 52-3

Away

9/25/2021

Tulsa

L 41-34

Away

10/2/2021

Georgia Southern

L 59-33

Away

10/7/2021

Coastal Carolina

-

Home

10/21/2021

Louisiana

-

Home

10/30/2021

South Alabama

-

Away

11/6/2021

Appalachian State

-

Home

How To Watch

October
7
2021

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
