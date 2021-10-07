How to Watch Chanticleers vs. Red Wolves

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coastal Carolina (5-0) looks to stay unbeaten against a struggling Arkansas State squad (1-4) on Thursday night.
    Author:

    No. 15 Coastal Carolina (5-0, 1-0) isn't in a position to surprise opponents this season, as the team's breakout 2020 campaign has put everyone on alert about the Chanticleers' skills. Thursday, they head to Jonesboro to take on Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1) in a Sun Belt battle.

    How to Watch: Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coastal Carolina currently boasts the No. 2 scoring offense in the country at 48.2 points per game. It ranks sixth in rushing yards per game and 36th in passing yards per game. Simply put, the offense has been virtually unstoppable in 2021.

    Quarterback Grayson McCall has thrown 10 touchdowns against just one interception. Three running backs have at least 274 yards, led by Reese White with 374 and six touchdown runs. The Chanticleers having multiple rushing looks has made the team's spread option approach work well. 

    On defense, Coastal Carolina allows just 14.0 points per game, the seventh-lowest mark in the country. Over the past two games, the team has allowed nine points, giving up three to UMass and six to the University of Louisiana Monrow in a 59-6 win to open conference play.

    On the other side of the field is Arkansas State. The Red Wolves have traditionally been a power in the Sun Belt, winning five conference titles. However, they went just 4-7 last year, the team's first season finishing under .500 since 2010. It was also the first year it was under .500 in conference play since 2009.

    Head coach Butch Jones' first season in Jonesboro is off to a rocky start with a 1-4 record and a 59-33 loss to Georgia Southern to open conference play.

    The Red Wolves rank third in the Sun Belt in points per game at 32.0, a mark that is good for 55th in the country. The team has been led by a passing attack that averages 381.6 yards per game. But defense has been an issue, with the team ranked 129th in scoring defense.

    Arkansas State leads the all-time series 3-1, but Coastal won 52-23 in the 2020 meeting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    

